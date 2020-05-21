Haryana takes back decision to ply inter-state buses



The Haryana government Wednesday withdrew its decision to start inter-state bus service. Health Minister Anil Vij met Khattar on Wednesday and suggested that inter-state bus service will lead to traffic from both sides and in those circumstances, it will become difficult to control the spread of coronavirus.

Haryana reaffirmed its decision regarding entry for people from Delhi into Haryana only with an e-pass. After a clash between people and police on the Delhi-Gurgaon border, several police personnel were deployed on the spot. People without valid e-passes were not allowed entry into Haryana.

ADGP (CID) Anil Kumar Rao said, “More than 2,06,763 migrant labourers have been sent by various Special Shramik trains and buses to their home states at the expenditure of the Haryana government, till date.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed all deputy commissioners to ensure that no migrant labourers or workers try to walk back to their native states.

“All migrant labourers should be counseled and looked after in relief camps till the time transportation arrangements are made by the concerned district administration,” said Keshni Anand Arora, state chief secretary, while communicating Khattar’s directions to all deputy commissioners at a meeting of the Crisis Coordination Committee.

