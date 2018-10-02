Haryana suspends SDM who filed defamation suit against minister

Haryana Industries Minister Vipul Goel (File) Haryana Industries Minister Vipul Goel (File)

FOUR DAYS after a 2000-batch Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer, Sandeep Singh, filed a defamation lawsuit against Haryana Industries Minister Vipul Goel for his alleged objectionable remarks during a public grievances meeting held at Narnaul on September 20, state government Monday suspended Sandeep Singh. He was posted as SDM at Kanina in Mahendragarh.

Sandeep’s father Bahadur Singh had been education minister of Haryana in the Om Prakash Chautala government. On September 20, Goel had gone to Narnaul to chair the monthly meeting of District Public Relations and Grievances Committee.

“The minister asked about Secretary of Municipal Committee (Kanina) when a matter concerning the committee was being heard. When asked, the minister was informed that the officer had gone to the High Court. Then he asked for the SDM and was told that SDM was also not there. He asked, who is the SDM? A local politician, who was sitting next to the minister told Goel that the SDM is son of a former minister. At this, Goel allegedly said, “Purv mantri ka beta hai to ghar baith ke naukri kar raha hai na. Kaam uska baap karega (He is son of a former minister. That’s why he is sitting at home and doing his job. Will his father do his job)? “ Dhillon told The Indian Express while quoting news reports in the vernacular media. These reports also now be part of the lawsuit filed by Sandeep Singh.

Chief Secretary D S Dhesi, who issued suspension orders of the officer, said, “Action has been taken [against the officer] on the basis of letter dated September 26 received from Deputy Commissioner, Mahendergarh”. Sandeep Singh’s lawyer Jasbir Singh Dhillon, however, alleged that the minister may have had a role in the officer’s suspension. “It appears that the officer has been targeted because he dared to approach court against a powerful minister,” Dhillon told The Indian Express.

Goel, who is currently abroad and is expected to return on October 5, was not available for comment.

After reading the minister’s purported remarks in newspapers, the SDM filed a petition in the Narnaul court on September 27, seeking action against the minister under Sections 500 (defamation) and 504 (intentional insult) of the IPC. “The court also recorded Sandeep Singh’s statement and fixed October 3 as next date of hearing for evidence.” During suspension period, the Chief Secretary’s office will be the headquarter for the suspended officer. “He (Sandeep Singh) will not leave the headquarter without obtaining prior permission of the Chief Secretary…,” the order reads.

Sandeep Singh was unavailable for comment. His advocate Jasbir Dhillon told The Indian Express that Sandeep was on leave from September 15-20 because of his father’s illness.

Despite repeated attempts to contact, Mahendragarh Deputy Commissioner Garima Mittal was unavailable for comment.

