Haryana suspends licence of ration depot holder who forced customers to buy national flag to get provisions

Updated: August 10, 2022 3:26:20 pm
Authorities in Haryana’s Karnal district have suspended the licence of a ration depot holder after he was found forcing people to buy the national flag and telling them they won’t be given the provisions otherwise.
“A ration depot holder at Hemda village was selling the flags stating if they don’t buy the ration at the rate of Rs 20, they won’t be given the supplies. As soon as the matter came to the knowledge of the district administration, his licence was suspended with immediate effect,” Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said in a statement.
Yadav also said authorities must be informed immediately if anybody misleads people in this way. “For the convenience of the public, the district administration has provided 88,400 flags for ration depot holders. As per willingness, anyone can take the flag at the rate of Rs 20. Nobody needs to be misled,” he said.
When local media persons went to Hemda village Monday, the ration depot holder admitted that he was charging Rs 20 for a flag.
The depot holder told the media persons: “I have made it clear that the flag will cost Rs 20 as there are orders from the government. We have to deposit the money (charged in lieu of the flags). We won’t give rations to those who will not buy a flag at the rate of Rs 20. The (department) inspector has issued directions that (purchase) of the flag is mandatory for those who are taking ration. We have to follow the orders of the government.”
However, an official of the state government in Chandigarh clarified people should buy the national flag only if they want to. “The Tricolour at the public distribution system (PDS) centres are for the convenience of the public. The left-out flags (at depot holders) will be returned after August 15,“ a government spokesperson said. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had earlier said on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the national flag will be hoisted at 20 crore houses across the country under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to be celebrated from August 13 to15, which will cover a population of about 100 crore.
