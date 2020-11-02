Haryana survey finds sero prevalence in 14.8 per cent population

Health Minister Anil Vij, Monday said, “This second round of Sero Survey was carried out with the aim to identify the further penetration of COVID-19 at the community level and to monitor its transmission trends so that proper measures can be taken to control its spread.”

Haryana has found antibodies against SARSCoV-2 among 14.8 percent of the state’s population in the second round of seroprevalence survey released on Monday. Urban areas have observed a high positivity rate of 19.8 per cent, while it was 11.4 per cent in rural areas. In the first round of survey conducted in August, seroprevalence was 8 per cent across the state.

Haryana’s Director of Health Services, Dr. Usha Gupta, said, “Rural areas of Faridabad and Jind were districts were found to have the highest positivity rate of 25.5 per cent. Urban areas of Faridabad, Yamunanagar and Panipat districts had the highest sero-positivity rates of 40.2 per cent, 37.1 per cent and 36.3 per cent, respectively”.

In October, Haryana had carried out the second round of sero survey to find sero prevalence of COVID19 in its population. In the first round of the sero survey in August, NCR districts had high sero-positivity with Faridabad, Nuh, Sonipat and Gurugram recording 25.8 per cent, 20.3 per cent, 13.3 per cent and 10.8 per cent penetration respectively.

Vij said the survey was conducted in all 22 districts of Haryana in collaboration with Department of Community Medicine, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. “It was conducted by taking 720 persons from each district, including both urban and rural population,” he added.

Sharing details of the purpose of the survey, Haryana’s ACS (Health) Rajeev Arora said, “The study finding will be useful to guide further in designing and modifying planning, strategies and implementation of appropriate measures to contain the spread of COVID 19 in Haryana.”

Explaining the methodology of the second round of sero survey, Dr. Gupta said, “A stratified multistage random sampling technique was used. Twelve rural and four urban clusters were randomly selected for taking samples. The data of the survey was collected by using the digital tool “COVID19 Sero Survey Mobile Application”, exclusively developed in-house by the Department of Information Technology Electronics and Communication in consultation with State IDSP Cell.

According to the Director General Health Services, Haryana Dr. S.B Kamboj, “14.8 per cent population of Haryana has developed antibodies but still a significant proportion of the population is vulnerable. Therefore, the containment measures need to be continued with the same rigor.

