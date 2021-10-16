Under Haryana’s Super 100 scheme, 26 bag IIT seats

This year 26 students from Haryana have successfully bagged IIT seats by clearing the JEE Advanced exam, thanks to the state’s Super 100 initiative that was launched in 2018.

Putting out the figure, a Haryana government spokesperson said that the special programme provides admission to meritorious students of state government schools in major higher educational institutions of the country.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will felicitate such meritorious students at the state level function which is scheduled to be held on October 22 in Panchkula.

“In the session 2019-21, training has been completed by 119 students in Rewari and Panchkula centres for the non-medical stream. During the JEE (Main) examination, 54 students have qualified for the advanced test, out of which the result of JEE Advanced has been released by IIT Kharagpur today, in which 26 students of the state have confirmed their seats. In this programme, 10 students from SC category have secured their place in IIT and Sushil Kumar from Ambala has an all-India rank of 192 in SC category. In OBC category, 8 students have qualified. At the same time, 8 students of general category have also achieved this position,” a spokesperson of Education Department said.

“The department and coaching institutes played a crucial role in materialising these success stories. This experiment of Super 100 proved for the second time in a row that all the students can perform equally well, if given equal opportunity. In the year 2018, Super 100 programme was started for the meritorious students of government schools to prepare for the entrance examination of JEE and NEET, in which a test was conducted for the students who passed Class 10 with more than 80 per cent marks from government schools and special coaching facilities were made available in Rewari and Panchkula to prepare for JEE and NEET exams,” the spokesperson revealed.

As part of the scheme, the cost of lodging, food, stationery, transport, mock tests etc. is being borne by the government. Coaching is being provided by Vikalp Foundation in Rewari and ACE and Allen Tutorials in Panchkula.

“In view of the recent success of Super 100 by the department, proper arrangements have been made for NDA competition and also for preparation of SSB, which will now be available for both boys and girls of government schools”, the spokesperson added.