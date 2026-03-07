Haryana sugarcane yield drops sharply; minister blames erratic rainfall, rise in farm wages

Haryana Cooperation Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma stated Friday that the average yield of sugarcane in the state has shown a continuous decline from 2020-21 to 2024-25, with the sole exception of 2022-23. According to him, during 2025-26, the average yield of sugarcane is estimated at 329.59 quintals per acre, which is 5.2 per cent (18.09 quintals) lower than the average yield of 347.68 quintals per acre recorded in 2020-21. Sharma mentioned the figures while replying to a Calling Attention Motion tabled during the ongoing budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

The minister explained that as a result of this decline, the total production of sugarcane during 2025-26 is estimated at 536.24 lakh quintals, which is 37.55 per cent (322.54 lakh quintals) lower than the 858.78 lakh quintals produced in 2020-21. He further informed that in 2020-21, the area under sugarcane cultivation stood at 246,357 acres, which rose to 263,499 acres in 2021-22 and further to 266,142 acres in 2022-23. However, after 2022-23, the cultivated area has been continuously declining. “Due to the reduction in the area under sugarcane cultivation, the availability of sugarcane for crushing in sugar mills has declined. For the current year, it is estimated at 509.47 lakh quintals. As a result, the working days of sugar mills are expected to be limited to 108 days,” said Sharma.