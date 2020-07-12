Haryana: Students can seek admission to class 11 on WhatsApp

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal

The Haryana government has decided that students who have passed class 10 from Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani, and want to enroll in class 11 in government schools of the state can send their class 10 result and necessary documents to the principal of the school concerned on WhatsApp and seek admission. The students are not required to submit any fee at this stage.

“Adhering to the guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs and Health, Haryana government has taken this initiative so as to maintain social distancing. Keeping in mind the safety of students, they will get admission to class 11 while staying at their homes,” state Education Minister Kanwar Pal said.

The education minister also congratulated class 10 students on their results recently declared.

“This time the pass percentage of government schools has increased by 10 per cent as compared to last year. The result of government schools in Yamunanagar and Panchkula districts have been far better than private schools. This time the pass percentage of regular students has been 64.59% while it was 57.39% in the year 2019, 51.15% in the year 2018, 50.49% in the year 2017,” the education minister added.

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, science examination of class 10 was not conducted while the exam of four subjects was conducted. Out of these four subjects, result was calculated by adding science marks based on the average of the three subjects in which the student had secured maximum marks.

