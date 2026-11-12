‘Criminal action no solution’: Farmer unions slam Haryana over stubble-burning FIRs

In a major crackdown on stubble burning, the Haryana Police have registered 74 FIRs against farmers and others allegedly involved in burning crop residue. Additionally, red entries have been made in the revenue records of the concerned fields in 19 cases, a punitive measure that could restrict farmers’ access to agricultural procurement facilities and government benefits.

Criticising the action, farmer leaders have demanded the withdrawal of FIRs and other punitive measures, arguing that responsibility for managing crop residue should not rest solely with farmers without adequate government support. They have called for sufficient machinery, financial assistance, and practical alternatives to stubble burning, rather than registering criminal cases against cultivators.

Several farmers have been booked under Section 223(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, for disobeying duly promulgated orders issued by public servants prohibiting stubble burning. They have also been charged under Section 39 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, for contravention of the Act’s provisions or directions issued under it.

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The government crackdown comes amid a spurt in stubble-burning incidents, particularly around Diwali, when 80 fire incidents were reported in a single day, marking the season’s highest daily spike. Haryana recorded 175 incidents between September 15 and November 8.

An official spokesperson said on Wednesday that 206 fire incidents had been reported across 23 districts of the state. Of these, crop residue burning was confirmed at 89 locations following inspections.

“Taking action against stubble-burning cases as per the prescribed rules, fines amounting to Rs. 3.55 lakh have been imposed through 62 challans, out of which Rs. 2.30 lakh has already been recovered,” the spokesperson said.

According to district-wise data, no stubble-burning incidents have been reported in Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Mahendragarh, Nuh and Rewari. In Panchkula, one fire incident was reported, but crop residue burning in the field was not confirmed. Meanwhile, six incidents each were reported in Hisar and Hansi.

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The spokesperson further said that the government had fixed officials accountable to strengthen the monitoring mechanism. Show-cause notices have been issued to 109 nodal officers for alleged negligence in discharging their duties, to ensure strict implementation of the stubble management campaign.

Farmer unions cite shortage of machinery

Mandeep Nathwan, president of the Pagri Sambhal Jatta Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, strongly criticised the registration of FIRs against farmers, arguing that “criminal action is not a solution to stubble burning and instead reflects the government’s failure to provide adequate crop-residue management facilities”.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) president Gurnam Singh Chaduni said the situation had improved considerably, with farmers generally refraining from burning crop residue. He maintained that farmers resorted to burning mainly when machinery for residue management was unavailable, particularly for those with small landholdings of one or two acres.

“There is too much improvement in the situation as farmers generally don’t indulge in stubble burning now. They opt for it only when they cannot find machines for crop-residue management, particularly those with small landholdings of one or two acres. The government should, therefore, focus on facilitating access to machinery instead of registering FIRs,” Chaduni said.

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Government subsidies and surveillance measures

Meanwhile, a Haryana government official said the state was making extensive efforts to promote crop-residue management and protect the environment. Along with facilitating access to modern machinery, the government was providing financial incentives to encourage farmers to adopt sustainable practices.

This year, 13,200 agricultural machines of various types, including Super Seeders and Balers, have been distributed among farmers, with subsidies of up to 50 per cent being provided on their purchase. Farmers adopting crop-residue management practices are also being given an incentive of Rs 1,200 per acre. Approximately Rs 500 crore is expected to be disbursed under the scheme.

The government has also strengthened its technology-based monitoring system to prevent stubble-burning incidents. As many as 79 sensors have been installed in hotspot villages, while 36 drones are being deployed for continuous monitoring across various districts. District-level officers have also been assigned responsibilities to ensure effective surveillance.

The spokesperson appealed to farmers to refrain from burning crop residue and instead make use of modern agricultural machinery and available government schemes. Scientific management of crop residue, the spokesperson said, not only helps maintain soil fertility but also contributes significantly to environmental protection and cleaner air.