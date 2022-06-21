scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Haryana in a strict mode for ensuring fire safety in government buildings

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal orders special fire safety audit of cinemas, multiplexes, universities

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 21, 2022 5:32:47 pm
Sanjeev Kaushal (Photo: Twitter/Bureaucrats)

To avert fire mishaps in government buildings, Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal chaired a meeting regarding the fire safety audit and directed officers to ensure that government buildings across the state fulfill all fire-safety norms in the next three months. Kaushal also directed officers to conduct a special fire safety audit of cinema halls, multiplexes and universities across the state.

“In the meeting, the chief secretary was informed that Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal, Al-Falah Medical College, Faridabad, Dhauj, ESIC, Faridabad, Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha, Hisar, Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Mulana, Ambala, NC Medical Colleges & Hospitals, Israna, Panipat and Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar, Mewat have completely adhered to fire safety norms and NOCs have been issued subsequently,” a government spokesperson said.

Apart from them, the certification has also been issued to the operation theatre, trauma centre and auditorium buildings in PGIMS, Rohtak, for fulfilling fire safety norms. The remaining blocks will also be issued NOCs soon. Gurugram’s private university SGT University, Budheda was also issued NOC. Overall, 10 out of 13 medical colleges/institutions in the state are fully equipped as per fire safety norms, the remaining will meet the requirement soon, said the government spokesperson.

There are 28 civil hospitals in Haryana, out of which fire safety norms have been implemented in most of them. “However, in some hospitals NOC has not been issued as they failed to meet the stipulated criteria. The chief secretary has asked the hospitals to implement the norms by September without laxity,” the spokesperson said.

The chief secretary has also asked to prepare a detailed list of the changes to be made in the district jails and an action plan soon after meeting with the concerned departments.

Kaushal also instructed officers to ensure that the buildings of the Market Committee install fire safety devices by November 30. The deadline also applies to buildings of small secretariats, municipal corporations, committees and municipalities.

