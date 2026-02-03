Haryana STF steers away 121 youths from organised crime through counselling

The Haryana Police on Tuesday claimed to have identified and counselled 121 youths, who were found to be in contact with major criminal gangs, thereby saving them from becoming part organised crime networks.

“These youths were found to be in contact with major criminal gangs of Haryana through various means. During counselling sessions, they were informed about the legal, social and familial consequences of a criminal lifestyle. Real-life examples of jailed gang members were shared, highlighting the suffering of their families, economic hardship and the breakdown of social structures caused by crime,” DGP Ajay Singhal said.

The action is part of preventative strategy by the state police’s Special Task Force (STF), which has launched a “decisive offensive” against the spread of organised crime and gangster networks.

“This initiative reflects the far-sighted policy of Haryana Police aimed not only at law enforcement but also at ensuring social security,” the DGP said, adding “one of the biggest challenges today is to guide youths at the crucial juncture where they can either become partners in nation-building or fall into the trap of crime”.

He said the timely identification of 121 youths by the STF and keeping them away from organised crime through counselling is not merely police action, but a visionary step towards safeguarding society. The fight against gangster culture, violence and glorification of crime is a responsibility shared by police, families and society, he added.

Apart from the STF, the Cyber Police and district-level police units are also playing a significant role in similar preventive and corrective activities, he said.

Singhal added that Haryana Police’s objective is not only to punish criminals but also to save those who are on the verge of going astray.

Story continues below this ad

“The Haryana Police operates a multi-layered, technology-based surveillance system to identify youths who come into contact with or under the influence of gangsters through social media,” he said.

The information about youths who could be at risk emerges during interrogation of arrested accused in criminal cases and routine analysis of available digital evidence. Active criminal profiles on social media and the patterns of activities associated with them are also monitored simultaneously to assess which youths are likely to be negatively influenced.

On the 121 youths the STF identified, he said, “Gangsters and their associates lured youths through greed and temptation. Through social media and personal contacts, they were shown a false, glamorous world of crime where quick money, fear-based identity and power were projected as attractive. In several cases, gangsters exploited old rivalries, personal disputes or emotional vulnerabilities of youths. Feelings of revenge were deliberately provoked so that, in momentary anger, they would step into the world of crime”.

He further said that gang networks attempted to instil the belief that crime could provide respect, power and solutions, whereas in reality, this path leads only to violence, legal action and lifelong regret.

Story continues below this ad

Considering the sensitivity of the situation, STF prioritised counselling and reform over punitive action and included all 121 youths in a structured counselling process.

These counselling sessions were organised in the presence of family members and respected persons from society to ensure collective participation in the reform process, he said.

“The STF continues to keep all these youths under constant monitoring even after the counselling process. Reviews have revealed that due to timely and effective counselling, all 121 youths have maintained distance from crime, clearly proving the success and relevance of this preventive model,” he added.

Swift legal action is being taken against illegal content on social media platforms that glorifies violence, gangster culture and anti-social activities, in order to protect youths from negative influences, he said.