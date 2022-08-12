scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Haryana to organize state-level programme to observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in Kurukshetra

In the state-level programme people coming from every corner of the state will be made aware of the supreme sacrifices of all those who lost their lives due to partition.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 12, 2022 4:28:44 pm
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, CM Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar, Chandigarh, Chandigarh latest news, Haryana latest news, Indian ExpressHaryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

In view of the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to observe August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day (Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas), the Haryana government has decided to organise a state-level programme to observe the day in Kurukshetra.

In the state-level programme, which will be attended by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, people coming from every corner of the state will be made aware of the supreme sacrifices of all those who lost their lives due to partition.

“The day is being observed to give a fitting tribute to all those who lost their lives and had left their homes during Partition. Though every year August 15, is celebrated as a joyous and proud occasion but with the sweetness of freedom, the country had to also bear the trauma of partition. Because of the hatred and violence, lakhs of our sisters and brothers lost their lives and many were displaced from their roots. The pain of partition can never be forgotten. No partition is devoid of tribulations but the story of India has been more painful and traumatic,” Khattar said.

He added, “Through Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, the present generation and the coming generations will always be inspired to remember those who suffered great pain and sacrificed their lives during the partition, before celebrating the country’s independence.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...Premium
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?Premium
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, KolkataPremium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, Kolkata
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...Premium
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...

“To observe this memory, Partition Memorials (Vibhajan Vibhishika Smaraks) are being built at different places in Haryana. Country’s world-class ‘Shaheedi Samarak’ is being built in the Masana village of Kurukshetra at a cost of Rs 200 crore. For this humanitarian work, Panchnad Smarak Trust has announced to donate 25 acre land to the government. One such ‘Samarak’ has been built at Badkhal in Faridabad. Partition Horrors Remembrance Day will remind us that peace, unity and communal harmony are the pillars of a nation,” the chief minister said.

He further said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to celebrate this day with the aim that every Indian should be inspired and dedicated to safeguarding the unity and integrity of the nation by remembering this day.”

More from Chandigarh

“This day will inspire us to remove the poison of social divisions and disharmony and to strengthen the spirit of unity, social harmony, and human empowerment. If the spirit of oneness increases, then the disharmony will automatically be removed from society. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is the core value of Indian culture. Each one of us has to rise above caste, creed and religion,” Khattar said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 04:28:44 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

3

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

5

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Featured Stories

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?
Explained: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Bengal cattle smuggling racket in which TMC leader was arrested
Explained

Bengal cattle smuggling racket in which TMC leader was arrested

Jamie Foxx's action-comedy is movie night material, but you could also just go to sleep
Day Shift review

Jamie Foxx's action-comedy is movie night material, but you could also just go to sleep

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Champion steeplechaser

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home

Facebook may soon enable end-to-end encryption on Messenger

Facebook may soon enable end-to-end encryption on Messenger

Why this Finnish town is saying yes to nuclear waste in its backyard

Why this Finnish town is saying yes to nuclear waste in its backyard

Do you have high blood sugar or abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndrome

Do you have high blood sugar or abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndrome

Premium
‘CDC may have relaxed Covid curbs but we need to mask up’

‘CDC may have relaxed Covid curbs but we need to mask up’

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement