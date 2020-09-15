Haryana starts ‘Stay Home OPD’ to offer online medical help

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said that due to the difficult circumstances arising due to Covid-19 pandemic, people suffering from other medical ailments were facing a lot of problems, to solve which the Central government has launched ‘e-Sanjeevani OPD'. (File)

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said Tuesday that in a bid to ensure uninterrupted health services during the on-going Covid-19 Pandemic, an online health facility ‘Stay Home OPD’ has been started in the state.

This facility has been started under the name of ‘e-Sanjeevani OPD’. With this, people suffering from various health ailments can get themselves registered on the ‘e-Sanjeevani’ app to get free online medical consultation, said the Health Minister.

Anil Vij said that due to the difficult circumstances arising due to Covid-19 pandemic, people suffering from other medical ailments were facing a lot of problems, to solve which the Central government has launched ‘e-Sanjeevani OPD’.

This service has also been started in Haryana, under which so far more than 1,000 patients have benefited. This facility is being provided free of cost to all patients of the state. For this, patients will have to download the ‘e-Sanjeevani OPD’ app in their mobile, after which a token number will be generated.

On this online platform, a patient can upload all his reports and get information about the disease and the required line of treatment from the doctor. After this, the doctor will also give an online prescription to his patient, which will be valid for all other health facilities in Haryana for medical treatment.

The Health Minister said this facility will be available for patients from 10 am to 1 am and from 3 pm to 5 pm from Monday to Saturday.

‘Complete contact tracing within 72 hrs’

Meanwhile, in a separate meeting, Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Rajeev Arora said if the active contact tracing is completed within a period of 72 hours, then the incidence of corona outbreak will reduce by 6 per cent and the fatality rate will reduce by 1 per cent. He instructed the officers of Charkhi Dadri, Kaithal, Jind, Fatehabad, and Palwal districts to increase test collection centres and lay emphasis on RT-PCR testing. After using the RT-PCR testing to its full potential, it should be supplemented by Rapid Antigen Testing Kits.

In the meeting, Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora while appreciating the work being done by the Health Department to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic said that we need to put in more efforts so as to cope up with circumstances arising due to corona in the near future.

Keshni Anand Arora gave instructions to the Civil Surgeons to set up District Control Centres in order to deliver treatment to the patients on time.

She further asked the officers concerned to ensure the availability of oxygen cylinders and medicines. She also asked the Medical Colleges and District Hospitals to work in complete coordination as a team so as to ensure care of referral patients in all tertiary level institutions and to decrease the Covid-19 fatality rate.

Giving instructions on post-corona care, Arora asserted that post corona follow-up of recovered patients should also be ensured. Furthermore, to prevent unnecessary gathering of crowds at Sample Collection Centres the Chief Secretary suggested setting up separate Collection Centres for patients and those who are to travel internationally as well as those who have to join place of work. She said the condition of patients with home isolation should also be monitored so that they can be provided health facilities in case of any emergency. She further added that the Civil Surgeon should send his daily reports related to death, home quarantine, number of patients and tracing to the Headquarters.

Khattar resumes work

Also, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar upon his return to Chandigarh on Monday resumed his work by convening a high-level meeting of senior officers of various departments at his residence here on Tuesday and reviewed the progress of various schemes and programmes besides issuing necessary directions. Various decisions like planning a film city in Pinjore, hiring drones to check illegal mining, making agri malls functional were also taken in the meeting.

