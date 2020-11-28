Haryana starts removing police barricades

The Haryana Police had installed multi-layer barricades to halt movement of Punjab-Haryana's farmers to Delhi.

With Delhi allowing entry of farmers, the Haryana Police started removing barricades from several places. Ambala range IGP Y Puran Kumar told The Indian Express that now the highway from Ambala to Delhi border is almost clear. There are reports from other areas of Haryana too where police barricades have been removed.

The Haryana police officers admitted that the tension has decreased in the state after the Delhi Police allowed agitators entry to the national capital. “But we can’t be comfortable at this stage. Thousands of farmers on roads are still in agitating mood,” Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava told The Indian Express.

The Haryana Police had installed multi-layer barricades to halt movement of Punjab-Haryana’s farmers to Delhi. At some places, the police had even parked trucks and trolleys to put a break on the cavalcade. But despite that the farmers succeeded to reach Delhi borders. Explaining the reasons, Yadava said, “Haryana is very developed state. One village is connected by four roads here. You can join the highway again via villages after passing some distance. There are lot of bypasses too.”

Further, the Haryana farmers arranged way for the protesters even from their fields. The protesters alleged that at some places the police had even dug up roads too to halt their movement.

Earlier, cearing all obstacles including tear gas and water cannons used by Haryana and Delhi police against them apart from multi-layer barricades and dug up roads, thousands of farmers finally reached Delhi to demand withdrawal of three controversial farm laws. Not only this, tens of thousands more farmers from Punjab and Haryana were still moving to the national capital to join the agitators on Delhi borders till late Friday evening.

Late evening thousands of farmers were waiting at the Delhi borders as the farmers were not ready to go to Burari ground of Delhi as offered by the police authorities of the national capital. The major presence of farmers is at Delhi’s two borders; Singhu border and Tikri border. A larger number of farmers Ambala-Delhi highway have reached at Singhu border while farmers from Rohtak-Delhi border have reached at Tikri border. The farmers were allowed to enter Delhi around 2pm Friday when they did not relent despite continues use of tear gas and water cannons by the police on Delhi border.

Amid growing support to the farmers stir in Haryana, thousands of farmers from neighbouring districts too had reached the Delhi borders. When the farmers from Haryana and Punjab who were camping near Panipat from Thursday evening reached Singhu border, the authorities could not resist their movement for long.

But in the evening, the farmers were not in a mood to go to Burari ground. A farmer leader from Haryana, Mandeep Nathwan, who was leading a group of 2,000 farmers from Fatehabad district at Tikri border, said, “The farmers had earlier broken the police barricade on Tikri border but they are not keen to go to Burari ground as offered by the authorities. Now, they have stopped movement to Delhi by blocking the way to the national capital. Now, we will wait for a collective decision by the farmer leaders before proceeding further.” Similarly, the farmers were staying on the Singhu border in the wait of their leadership’s directions. A farmer said, “We have enough ration for six months. We may wait here for long.”

On Ambala-Delhi highway, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and senior farmer leader from Punjab Balbir Singh Rajewal were leading the agitators from Punjab and Haryana.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.