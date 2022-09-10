Haryana starts electricty surcharge waiver scheme

The Haryana government has started a surcharge waiver scheme, which will be aimed at solving the problem of outstanding electricity bills.

The scheme, government officials said, will continue till November 30 this year.

As per details, consumers of urban and rural areas having outstanding bills till December 31, 2021, would benefit from the scheme, a spokesperson of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam said.

Under the scheme, the spokesperson added, complete surcharge of domestic and agricultural consumers and government, gram panchayat and municipal corporation power connections will be frozen, with consumers only required to pay the principal amount to clear their bills. The consumer can also deposit the principal amount in lump sum or within the next three bill cycles. An additional 5% discount on the principal amount will also be given to the consumers on making lump sum deposits. The frozen surcharge will be waived in proportion to the next six consecutive payments of bills.

The spokesperson said that if the consumer does not deposit his principal amount in lump sum or in fixed installments and the next six bills are not deposited continuously, then his frozen surcharge will be added back to the bill and the consumer will be excluded from the scheme. The spokesperson said that the surcharge on the outstanding principal amount of the consumers would be recalculated and interest would have to be paid at the rate of 10 per cent per annum, instead of the

current rate of 1.5 per cent monthly.