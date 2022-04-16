Haryana stares at a power crisis; minister says shortage temporary

Haryana is staring at a power-crisis expected in the coming days if the state fails to meet its quota of coal required in the thermal plants for power generation. However, the state government said that it has already raised a requisition to the Union coal ministry seeking enhanced quota of coal to meet the requirement in state’s thermal power plants.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders have launched an attack on the BJP-JJP coalition government on the increasing power cuts across the state and hefty electricity bills that are being issued to consumers. The state’s power minister Ranjit Chautala, however, said that the government was making all possible efforts to meet the power-supply requirements and would ensure there was no shortage or unscheduled power cuts.

According to the power department officials, these days there is a demand of around 8,000 MW of electricity per day. The state has commissioned all the power plants to meet this requirement. Considering the increasing temperature and an expected heatwave across the State that may increase the demand of per day requirement of electricity, the State government is looking at enhanced quota of coal to run its thermal power plants.

Currently, Haryana is getting 10 rakes of coal daily, while it is requiring 15 rakes. The power plant units that are currently functional include Unit No. 6, 7, 8 of Panipat Thermal plant that generates 210 MW, 250 MW and 250 MW, respectively; DeenBandhu Chhotu Ram Yamunanagar power plant’s Unit No. 1 and 2, which generates 300 MW each; Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Plant, Khedar, Hisar’s Unit No. 1 that generates 600 MW; WYC Hydel power plant (62.4 MW); and Solar power plant, Panipat (10 MW); while the remaining quota of power is being purchased by the state from the central pool at Rs. 12 per unit.

“State government is working out the modalities to purchase foreign coal, at least 10 per cent of our total requirement. Earlier, it used to be four per cent, but after union government’s instructions to states, the state government can purchase foreign coal up to 10 per cent of its total requirement. Tenders for this shall soon be issued so that the State does not suffer from increased demand of electricity in the peak summer season”, a senior officer said. An average of three to five hour power cuts are being witnessed in several districts across Haryana. However, officials say that the power-shortage situation was temporary and would soon be sorted.

Power minister Ranjit Singh said that there was a dispute with Adani Power over the supply of 1,400 MW. However, he assured that the government was taking all possible steps to curb the power shortage and ensure adequate power supply to the consumers.

“If you compare it with the previous year, there was a 20 per cent rise in power demand on April 11. The long dry spell in March and this month has increased demand. The dispute with Adani Power was due to rise in price of imported coal. They want to raise the price. The state government is objecting to that as it is against the Power Purchase Agreement. The discussions with them are going on and an amicable solution shall soon be achieved”, another senior officer said.

Power department officials mentioned that Adani Power was attempting to raise the prices to Haryana at par with Gujarat. “They are trying to increase the per unit price to Haryana from Rs. 3.40 to Rs. 6.25 while the state government is saying that it was against the PPA. Haryana has an agreement of 1424 MW with Adani Power and 500 MW with Tatas”, another official said