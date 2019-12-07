HSSC paper leak: Chandigarh Police constable questioned

Constable Ajay Kumar is posted at the police headquarters, Sector 9.

The Chandigarh Police Friday questioned a Chandigarh Police constable, Ajay Kumar, for two hours in connection with the leakage of question paper of the Haryana SSC ITI instructor exam.

Constable Ajay Kumar is posted at the police headquarters, Sector 9. He had also signed the rent deal as a guarantor for taking an industrial plot on behalf of Mapple Tech Computer lab, in Phase-2, Industrial Area.

Ajay’s name cropped up during the interrogation of computer lab manager, Nitish Kumar, 24. The two were found to be in constant touch. “The role of a certain SSC Haryana employee is also under the scanner. One of the accused, who is absconding and disclosed by Nitish, is the relative of an SSC employee,” said police sources. A team of Haryana Police state crime branch also questioned Nitish Kumar at PS 31 twice, on Thursday night and Friday morning.

“Constable Ajay’s number was found stored in Nitish’s phone and there are evidences of communication between them. But Ajay claimed that his cell phone is being used by his younger brother. The industrial plot, in which the computer lab was being operated, belongs to Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla. Babla submitted all the relevant documents with the police. Three accused, who are on run, include Sunil Rathi of Rohtak district, Manjit and Rakesh Kumar,” said a police officer. Councillor Devinder Singh Babla, said, “We rented one out of my three plots to Sunit Rathi in April, this year.”

Meanwhile, an SIT headed by IPS, ASP Neha Yadav, was constituted to probe the case. “We are yet to recover any copy of the leaked question paper. And no questions were found in the mobiles of accused Nitish and the 11 candidates who were rounded up in the raid conducted on Thursday. The candidates claimed that they were to hand over Rs 10 to 15 lakh to the accused after the exam. But they have not paid any money till now,” said a member of the SIT.

