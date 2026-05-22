Cricket diploma student drowns at Haryana sports university swimming pool

Reports said the accident occurred around 8.30 pm when Gautam entered the swimming pool and drowned in deep water. (Representative image)

A 20-year-old student of the Sports University of Haryana in Rai in Sonipat allegedly drowned in the university’s swimming pool late Thursday, raising concerns about safety measures at the pool and whether all required protocols were properly followed.

The deceased has been identified as Nishant Gautam, a resident of Palwal and a final-year student pursuing a PG Diploma in Cricket at the university.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 8.30 pm when Gautam entered the swimming pool and drowned in deep water. Officials said he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by university staff and fellow students, but doctors declared him “dead on arrival”.