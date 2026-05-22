Cricket diploma student drowns at Haryana sports university swimming pool

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 20-year-old student of the Sports University of Haryana in Rai in Sonipat allegedly drowned in the university’s swimming pool late Thursday, raising concerns about safety measures at the pool and whether all required protocols were properly followed.
The deceased has been identified as Nishant Gautam, a resident of Palwal and a final-year student pursuing a PG Diploma in Cricket at the university.
According to reports, the incident occurred around 8.30 pm when Gautam entered the swimming pool and drowned in deep water. Officials said he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by university staff and fellow students, but doctors declared him “dead on arrival”.
His maternal family hails from Chirawata village, which is also the native village of Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam.
Students and staff expressed shock over the tragedy, particularly since the swimming pool had reportedly resumed operations only earlier this week.
Initial reports indicate that university authorities were informed of the accident after a delay, which may have hampered rescue efforts.
The Sonipat police are examining CCTV footage, security arrangements at the pool, and the presence of staff members at the time of the accident. Authorities are also investigating whether a lifeguard was present at the time.
The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was inspecting the site, and the swimming pool area has currently been sealed as part of the investigation.
The police said they have sent the body for postmortem examination. An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident, they added.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram