Hours after sexual harassment FIR, Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh hands over his portfolio to CM

Hours after the Chandigarh police registered an FIR against Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, he announced Sunday he has handed over his portfolio to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on “moral grounds”.

Following a complaint by a junior woman coach for sexual harassment, the Chandigarh police Saturday booked him for stalking, illegal confinement, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation.

The minister has rejected the allegations, terming them baseless. The minister’s statement has come amid protests against him in Haryana.

The First Information Report against Sandeep Singh, an Olympian and former Indian hockey team captain, was registered at Sector 26 police station Saturday night.

The woman coach had filed a police complaint against the minister at the Chandigarh police headquarters on Friday. She submitted the complaint to Superintendent of Police (City) Shruti Arora.

The complainant also met Senior Superintendent of Police (UT), Manisha Chaudhary, along with Arora. She reportedly interacted with the two officers for at least an hour.