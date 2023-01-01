scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

Hours after sexual harassment FIR, Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh hands over his portfolio to CM

The FIR against Sandeep Singh, an Olympian and former Indian hockey team captain, was registered at Chandigarh's Sector 26 police station on Saturday.

Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh. (Photo: Twitter/@flickersingh)
Listen to this article
Hours after sexual harassment FIR, Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh hands over his portfolio to CM
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Hours after the Chandigarh police registered an FIR against Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, he announced Sunday he has handed over his portfolio to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on “moral grounds”.

Following a complaint by a junior woman coach for sexual harassment, the Chandigarh police Saturday booked him for stalking, illegal confinement, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation.

The minister has rejected the allegations, terming them baseless. The minister’s statement has come amid protests against him in Haryana.

The First Information Report against Sandeep Singh, an Olympian and former Indian hockey team captain, was registered at Sector 26 police station Saturday night.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
75 & counting: Firsts among many equals
75 & counting: Firsts among many equals

The woman coach had filed a police complaint against the minister at the Chandigarh police headquarters on Friday. She submitted the complaint to Superintendent of Police (City) Shruti Arora.

More from Chandigarh

The complainant also met Senior Superintendent of Police (UT), Manisha Chaudhary, along with Arora. She reportedly interacted with the two officers for at least an hour.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 12:40 IST
Next Story

Nursing a hangover after a party? Consume these foods and beverages for relief

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close