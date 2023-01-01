scorecardresearch
Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh booked for sexual harassment after woman coach files complaint

The FIR against Sandeep Singh, an Olympian and former Indian hockey team captain, was registered on Saturday night in Chandigarh.

Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh. (File)
A day after a woman junior coach lodged a police complaint against Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh for sexual harassment, Chandigarh police booked him Saturday for stalking, illegal confinement, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, officers said.

The FIR against Sandeep Singh, an Olympian and former Indian hockey team captain, was registered at Sector 26 police station Saturday night. The minister has rejected the allegations, terming them baseless.

The woman coach filed a police complaint against the minister at the Chandigarh police headquarters on Friday. She submitted the complaint to the Superintendent of Police (City) Shruti Arora. Later, the complainant met Senior Superintendent of Police (UT) Manisha Chaudhary along with SP Arora. The woman reportedly interacted with the two officers for at least an hour.

After lodging the complaint, the woman coach said, “I have been assured of an impartial probe. I also raised the issue of my security. I have been receiving intimidating messages on my social media accounts. Out of fear, I have stopped attending phone calls. The minister harassed me between February and November at his office and other places. Once, he even asked me to meet him in Sector 7. He mostly communicated with me over social media. He touched me inappropriately at his house in Chandigarh. I have narrated the sequence of events to the Chandigarh police.”

The complainant, who arrived at the police headquarters alone, added that she did not have a record of the messages sent to her by Singh as he sent them in “disappearing mode”. She first levelled the allegations during a press conference held at the residence of INLD leader Abhay Chautala in Chandigarh on Friday.

The woman, an international-level athlete, said, “I was forced to give an undertaking that I would fetch medals in an upcoming international event. I was told that if I failed, the sports department would transfer me. Recently, I got transferred to my home district Jhajjar, where there is no track. It is not just me who has been facing harassment. There are many others facing such harassment in the state sports department.”

A spokesperson for Chandigarh police said, “In the matter of complaint made by a woman coach of Haryana against the Haryana Sports Minister, an FIR under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, 506 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 26 police station, Chandigarh and is being investigated”.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 10:36 IST
