Haryana sports minister conducts surprise check at Tau Devi Lal Stadium

In 2018, the sports complex was renovated at a cost of over Rs 13 crore with a new multi-purpose hall built within the sports complex. In 2018, the sports complex was renovated at a cost of over Rs 13 crore with a new multi-purpose hall built within the sports complex.

Haryana sports and youth affairs minister Sandeep Singh conducted a surprise check at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, on Friday evening and found unregistered persons practicing at the athletics track and football stadium.

The minister instructed the coaches and district sports officer to stop the entry of such persons and to take strict action against them.

“Aaj Panchkula main Tau Devi Lal Stadium ka auchak nirikshran kiya. Is dauran wahan log bina registration ke practice karte paye gaye. Lihaja District Sports Officer and coaches ko nirdesh diye gaye hain ki outsiders ki stadium main gatividhiyon par ankush lagayen. Niyam todne walon ke khilaf sakht karwai ki jayegi. (Today, I conducted surprise check at Tau Devi Lal Stadium at Panchkula. During this time, I found many unregistered persons practicing at the venue. Hence I gave directions to the District Sports Officer and coaches to stop the entry of outsiders at the stadium.

Strict action will be taken against such persons),” Sandeep Singh tweeted on Friday evening.

In the past too, there have been reports about non-players using the athletics track or wearing non-sports shoes on the rubber track for evening walks at the sports complex.

In 2018, the sports complex was renovated at a cost of over Rs 13 crore with a new multi-purpose hall built within the sports complex.

“Yes, the sports minister conducted a surprise check and found some non-trainees practicing at the stadium. Sometimes, parents of players are also present at the sports complex. The Sports department should give such persons tokens or some I-cards,” said a coach posted at the stadium.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd