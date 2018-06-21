Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij proposes amendment in sports policy

Anil Vij was answering queries by mediapersons here on the deduction to be made by his department from the cash prize of sportspersons playing for other departments, including Railways.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: June 21, 2018 12:37:58 am
Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij proposes amendment in sports policy haryana sports Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anil Vij

The Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anil Vij said Wednesday he had sent a proposal to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for an amendment in the sports policy to ensure no deduction was made from the prize money of players.

“Once approved by the Chief Minister, it would be put up at the next meeting of the Cabinet,” he said.

Vij was answering queries by mediapersons here on the deduction to be made by his department from the cash prize of sportspersons playing for other departments, including Railways.

“The present government has been working for the betterment of sports. Even if we have to amend the policy 100 times for the betterment of sports, we will certainly do it,” he said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now