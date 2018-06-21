Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij proposes amendment in sports policy

Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anil Vij Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anil Vij

The Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anil Vij said Wednesday he had sent a proposal to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for an amendment in the sports policy to ensure no deduction was made from the prize money of players.

“Once approved by the Chief Minister, it would be put up at the next meeting of the Cabinet,” he said.

Vij was answering queries by mediapersons here on the deduction to be made by his department from the cash prize of sportspersons playing for other departments, including Railways.

“The present government has been working for the betterment of sports. Even if we have to amend the policy 100 times for the betterment of sports, we will certainly do it,” he said.

