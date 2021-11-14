Haryana plans to spend Rs 14 crore on beautification of Saraswati channel

Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board vice-chairman, Dhuman Singh Kirmach, on Sunday, said the board has planned the beautification of an 8-km stretch of the Saraswati river channel from Pipli to Mohan Nagar in Thanesar (Kurukshetra).

After inspecting the channel, Kirmach said the government will spend Rs 14 crore on the proposed project. “After execution of the plan, the people will be able to go for a walk on this stretch of the channel,” said the vice-chairman, while adding that work will be initiated as soon as they get the approval from Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar.

The state government has already proposed to spend Rs 215 crore on the construction of a dam meant for the revival of the Saraswati River. The dam, with a capacity of 224-hectare metre, will be constructed on Haryana’s border with Himachal Pradesh.