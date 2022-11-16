scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Haryana Speaker to hold meet on selecting alternative site today

Thousands of residents of the trans-Ghaggar region began an indefinite protest against the Panchkula Administration outside the site on November 11.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta (File)

AMIDST THE increasing outcry over the Jhuriwala dumping ground in Panchkula, the Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, who is also Panchkula MLA, will hold a meeting to discuss an alternative site on Wednesday at the Secretariat. A letter was issued in this regard to the concerned departments including Panchkula deputy commissioner, MC commissioner, deputy commissioner MC, Haryana Sahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), divisional forest officer, Panchkula, and the chairman, Pollution Control Board, Haryana. The letter was issued by Dr Purushottam Dutt, Additional Secretary and Secretary to Speaker, Haryana Vidhan Sabha. He said that all the stakeholders will be present in the meeting.

Thousands of residents of the trans-Ghaggar region began an indefinite protest against the Panchkula Administration outside the site on November 11. The protesters did not allow the MC vehicles to enter the site to dump the garbage.

Later, the Panchkula administration forcefully dispersed the protesters using water canons and mild lathicharge on Sunday night.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 07:50:05 am
Chandigarh admin discusses inventory, preservation, legality of heritage items

