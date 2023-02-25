Haryana Speaker opens modern Urban Health and Wellness Centre in Panchkula today

Written by Moumita Tarafdar and Om Thakur

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta Saturday opened a new Urban Health and Wellness Centre (UHWC), at Sector 15, Panchkula. The centre was launched as part of the central government’s flagship ‘Ayushman Bharat’ programme under the 15th Finance Commission Health Grant.

The centre with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities and a wide range of services is aimed to promote preventive and primary healthcare for vulnerable urban populations.

The UHWC will provide 12 comprehensive services like care in pregnancy and childbirth, neonatal and infant health care, childhood and adolescent health care services, family planning, contraceptive services and other reproductive health care services.

The centre also offers services that include mathe nagement of communicable diseases through national health programmes, management of common communicable diseases and outpatient care for acute simple illnesses and minor ailments. The centre has facilities to screen, prevent, control and manage non-communicable diseases. It provides care for common ophthalmic and ENT problems, basic oral health care, elderly and palliative healthcare services, emergency medical services, screening and basic management of mental health ailments.

There are also facilities to provide health education and counseling services to patients and their families through its team of experienced and qualified doctors, and healthcare professionals.

Dr Sonia Trikha, Director General Health Services, who was present on the occasion said that the Jan Arogya Yojana scheme has helped in improving the infrastructure in the health care system of Haryana. It has significantly reduced the waiting period for patients, and medical reports are now available within 30 minutes, the officer said.

She added that the implementation of the latest technology and efficient resource management at the Urban Health and Wellness Centre has made it possible to provide prompt medical services to patients, with minimal waiting time. Dr Gupta laid thrust on the importance of taking care of one’s health and encouraged people to make use of the facilities available at the UHWC.