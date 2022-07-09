Threatening calls: Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker asks CM Manohar Lal Khattar to beef up security of MLAs

In the wake of the repeated incidents of several MLAs of Haryana receiving threatening messages and phone calls seeking ransom, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has raised the issue with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha has 90 Members.

In a letter written to CM Khattar, Gupta said, “I would like to draw your kind attention towards a very serious issue covered by the daily newspapers regarding life threats to the MLAs of Haryana from within and outside India. The Hon’ble Members are feeling insecure and their family members are living in fear. It is, therefore, necessary to take immediate steps about the security and safety of our MLAs”.

Seeking to beef up the security cover of the MLAs, Gupta further said, “It is requested that the security of the Hon’ble Members of Haryana Vidhan Sabha may please be increased and a special force to tackle this situation may be deputed and high-level inquiry be ordered”.

Haryana’s Home Minister Anil Vij too said that the cases pertaining to MLAs receiving threatening calls and messages would be investigated by the State’s STF and the guilty shall be identified and prosecuted.

Haryana’s Safidon MLA Subhash Gangoli, Friday, lodged a complaint with Haryana police citing threat to his life.

Gangoli, in his complaint, alleged that he received a threatening message demanding Rs 5 lakh via message sent on his mobile phone from a Dubai number. He further stated that the person who sent the message claimed that he belonged to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

This is the fourth such incident in which a Haryana MLA has alleged that he/ she has received threats to his/her life. State police officers said they were investigating the call being received by the MLA, but they are yet to ascertain the identity of the caller.

A delegation of Congress MLAs led by senior Congress leader Kumari Selja also met the Haryana Governor Friday and demanded enhanced security for the MLAs. It also urged the Governor to ask the state government to immediately identify and arrest the culprits who were sending threatening messages/ letters to the MLAs.

Congress MLA from Sonipat Surender Panwar had also received a threatening phone call from Dubai a few days ago and the caller had demanded ransom from him. Similar threatening WhatsApp messages/ WhatsApp calls demanding ransom were also received by Sanjay Singh, (BJP MLA from Sohna) and Renu Bala (Congress MLA from Sadhaura) in the past few days.

Earlier, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda too had raised the issue and demanded the state government to take urgent action, ensure enhanced security to the MLAs and arrest the culprits.