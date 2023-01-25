‘Absolutely wrong; needs to be stopped’: Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on ‘apartmentalisation’ in Haryana

In a scathing attack on the builders’ lobby in Haryana, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said that he is against the rampant ‘apartmentalisation’ (conversion of single units into four floors) going on in the state and has written to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to take action on the same.

“I do not understand who allowed these changes in bylaws….who all were consulted if the bylaws have been changed. I am not in favour of it at all…This is absolutely wrong…people invested their hard-earned money looking at the original character of the area—the master plan—and that master plan did not allow any such floors. Now, those people are suffering because of certain builders, they have got cracks in their houses…water supply has been disrupted and what not…this needs to be stopped,” Speaker Gupta said in a conversation with The Indian Express.

Gupta said that he has been witnessing the rampant conversion of single units into four-storey structures with basements, not just in Panchkula, but in Gurgaon as well and this needs to stop.

“These people have been taking a cue from each other. In Panchkula, they say it is going on in Gurgaon then why not here…so it needs to stop in the state. Who in HUDA (Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran) has allowed these changes in the master plan? Once it had stopped when I had intervened and CM sahab was informed, after five-six months, it again started. How the builder lobby has managed this under the table, I need to know from HUDA?” Gupta added.

Stating that he would be taking up the issue in the Vidhan Sabha as well, he said, “I have already written to the chief minister and will also be taking it up in the Vidhan Sabha’s next session. Four floors plus basement – do you know people have opened offices in basements? So much commercial stuff has started; even when the existing infrastructure was not prepared to handle the load. Everyone is pulling down their existing structure, there are so many cars parked in one house now, there is so much pressure on the sewage, water, power lines….Who is accountable for this? Who in HUDA has allowed all these commercial activities?”

When informed that General V P Malik (retd), former Chief of Army staff, had said he would begin a signature campaign against the ‘apartmentalisation’ of residential units in Panchkula, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said, “Yes I have written to the CM to take action on the same. I am absolutely not in favour of the division of single units.”