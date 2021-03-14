Haryana Speaker forms panel over agri produce marketing Act

Haryana government seems to have softened its stance towards the farmers, at least on the demand of amendment in the clauses of law that deals with contract farming in the state.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has constituted a House committee asking it to “give suggestions/ recommendations during the course of ongoing Budget Session on whether there is need to repeal or any amendment in the sub-section 7 of Section 8A and Section 42 of the Haryana Agricultural Produce Markets Act, 1961, which bar jurisdiction of Civil Court to entertain the disputes between the farmers and contract farming sponsors arising out of contract farming agreement”.

Section 8A deals with “procedure and form of contract farming agreement”, while sub-section 7 says that “disputes relating to and arising out of contract farming agreement shall not be called in question in any Civil Court”.

Section 42 also deals with “Bar on certain proceedings – No order passed under this Act, the rules, regulations or bye-laws made thereunder, shall be called in question in any civil court and save as provided in section 40, no appeal or revision shall lie against any such order”.

The committee comprises Congress MLAs Kiran Choudhry and BB Batra, JJP’s Ram Kumar Gautam, and BJP’s Dr Abhe Singh Yadav and Sudhir Kumar Singla.

Congress, led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, had been demanding an amendment in the Act since last year. Even in the ongoing budget session, Congress had moved a Private Member’s Bill seeking an amendment in the Act. However, it was rejected by the Speaker on technical grounds.