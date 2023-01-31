Haryana Speaker asks top cop to look into police assault on man

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Monday asked the Panchkula Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Khirwar, to conduct an indepth probe into an incident of police assault on a local man, Sanjeev of Ramgarh. The instruction was issued during a public-darbar at HUDA Field Hostel, Sector 6, in Panchkula. Gupta, who is also the Panchkula MLA, gave the instruction to the police commissioner over phone.

Sanjeev said that he had a tiff with his cousin, who is known to the local police, over some dispute. Sanjeev alleged that the policemen from Ramgarh police post dragged him, beat him up and subjected him to third-degree torture last week. The policemen forcefully dipped his face in water tank and then slapped him, he alleged.

Sanjeev reportedly presented an unclear mobile recording of the alleged incident.

Meanwhile, Gupta told the gathering that he would dedicate the newly constructed railway over bridge (ROB) at Sector 19 to the people on February 1.

He said that the ROB was a long-pending demand of the residents of Panchkula, especially those residing at Sector-19.