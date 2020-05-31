I regret I could not attend my father’s last rites, could not hug him, says son of Haryana SP

Sandip Singh was only able to say a final goodbye to his father on video call due to the nationwide lockdown, which was imposed on March 23. (Express) Sandip Singh was only able to say a final goodbye to his father on video call due to the nationwide lockdown, which was imposed on March 23. (Express)

Sandip Singh was only able to say a final goodbye to his father on video call due to the nationwide lockdown, which was imposed on March 23.

On May 15 , Sandeep’s father, Naripjit Singh, 56, a Superintendent of Police in Haryana, suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence. He was taken to the hospital at Ambala, where he passed away.

Naripjit Singh, was cremated at Ambala the next day and was given a guard of honour by the Haryana Police in the presence of senior police officials including DGP Haryana Police, Manoj Yadava. Sandeep, a Deputy Bank Manager at SBI, Calicut, Kerala, was unable to join his father’s last rites.

The only option he had was to bid a final farewell to his father via video call, as train tickets were still not available at the time.

“It is the biggest regret of my life that I could not hug my father for the last time. I am unable to express what I have actually missed,” said Sandeep Singh, speaking to Indian Express, who boarded the Rajdhani Express, on May 22.

Sandeep’s father who celebrated his last birthday on May 13, had called him back home when the two spoke on video call that day “On his birthday, my father asked me to come back to Ambala, and I told him that I will reach him after the lockdown opens. But I never thought that I was seeing him alive for the last time,” added Sandeep.

“Sandeep is the only son of the family. His mother was alone during the tragedy. We could only manage to make him see his father through video calls. Naripjit Singh was a jovial person and loved his son the most,” said Ripanjit Singh, Sandeep’s brother.

Sandeep reached Ambala, via New Delhi, by 6 pm on May 24.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd