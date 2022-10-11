Haryana: Sonipat police raze illegal structures of ‘criminal’ involved in over 18 liquor smuggling cases

Continuing its stern action against criminals especially drug traffickers across the state, the Haryana police Tuesday demolished two illegal buildings built on government land in Sonipat district. The structures belonged to one Bhupinder who is involved in over 18 cases of liquor smuggling, the police said.

Joint teams comprising the district police and the administration demolished the illegal structures with the help of bulldozers and JCB machines.

“Apart from arresting drug peddlers and liquor smugglers, the state police have been cracking down hard on criminals financially. No criminal is easily ready to leave the world of crime, and that’s why the police are causing deep damage to their illegal businesses by financially attacking the criminals.

“Today, two buildings built on government land belonging to accused Bhupinder, a resident of Sisana in Kharkhoda, have been demolished. These premises were built from the money earned by the smuggling of liquor. Taking cognizance of the complaints received against the accused, a bulldozer was rolled on these buildings jointly by the municipal committee and the police,” a Haryana government spokesperson said.

“Cases are registered against the accused under the Excise Act in various police stations. The accused has also served jail terms in many cases and some cases are still pending. But the accused does not desist from his antics and starts the illegal trade of liquor smuggling again after coming out from jail.

“The police and district administration have financially hit the accused hard by demolishing these buildings which were constructed illegally by the accused on government land. The list of criminals who have acquired property in an illegal manner is being prepared by the police, against whom strict action will continue in the days to come,” the police spokesperson added.