Haryana: Son of gardener from Kharak Mangoli becomes district topper in class 10

The slum of Kharak mangoli which has so far been known for its ties to crime in the city will now be known for another reason as Shubham Morya- the son of a gardener and resident of Kharak Mangoli became the district topper for Haryana boards of class X with 98.6 per cent.

The youngster thanked his father for always encouraging him to study. “Papa always asked me to study as much as I want to and not worry about money,” he said.

His father, Raj Bahadur is a gardener and used to work at private houses in sectors 2 and 4 while supporting the education of his four children-three of whom study at Jinendra Public school, a private school in the city.

Shubham, said his father, had always been a studious child oblivious and disinterested in the general shenanigans that went inside the slum. “He was always focused on his studies. He wants to become something and take us out of here,” added Bahadur.

The lockdown had hit the family hard and had forced Bahadur to stay at home for more than two months. “It was very difficult for us. Though we had some savings, they were all spent within the first month. The next month was harder but he never once let it show,” said Shubham.

The family never saw the school fee as a burden, as Shubham almost always stood among the top three in his class.

Shubham said the result came as a surprise. “I knew I will score in 90s but never think I’d top. Everyone has been coming to congratulate me since morning,” he said. Shubham’s mother will be making halwa for him, which he says is enough celebration.

“I want to become an architect. It is my dream,” he said, gleefully adding, “I have always wanted a nice home for me and everybody else. I also think it will pay well.”

In his free time, Shubham likes to teach his two younger siblings.

Manisha, a student of Sarthak Government Model Senior Secondary School Sector-12A secured 97.6 per cent and stood second in the district. She aspires to become a chartered accountant.

District Education Officer (DEO), Urmila Rohila said that the district’s average result has been 65 per cent this year. A total of 4,763 students took the exam in Panchkula district, out of which 3,103 passed and 429 got compartments. As many as 1,230 students also failed the examination.

