Haryana: 49 soldiers, officers felicitated at Western Command Investiture Ceremony

THE Western Command Investiture Ceremony was conducted at Hayde Auditorium, Amritsar Cantt, on Wednesday with military elan and splendour, by the Panther Division under the aegis of Vajra Corps.

Lt Gen Surinder Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, felicitated 49 officers and soldiers of the Indian Army with gallantry and distinguished service awards for their acts of bravery, exceptional devotion to duty and distinguished service to the nation.

One of these awardees was honoured posthumously. A total of one YSM, two Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry), 29 Sena Medal (Gallantry), one Bar to Sena Medal (Distinguished), four Sena Medal (Distinguished), and 12 VSM were awarded during the ceremony.