Ease of doing business: Haryana slips from rank 3 to settle at 16

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File)

Haryana plummeted from rank third to 16th in the Ease of Doing Business rankings of the states released by the Union Ministry on Saturday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Puri released the rankings in New Delhi.

Setting up single-window system for approvals to improve ease of doing business, various other parameters on which the rankings are decided include areas such as construction permit, labour regulations, environmental registration, access to information, land availability and single-window system. In 2015, Haryana was at 14th rank from where it climbed to third rank last year and again slipped to 16th in the rankings released on Saturday.

“These rankings are for the year 2018-2019. The year 2017-18 ranking was 3rd. Actually, the work on EODB was started in 2015-16 when the state launched its Entrepreneur Promotion Policy followed by Happening Haryana summit. Sector-specific policies in line with EPP were formulated. All the policies of Haryana were aligned with Government of India’s policies. The initial stage was of policy making. Then came the stage of user-feedback, which became extremely important to find out if the policies that were made were actually being implemented at the ground level. Various states have been monitoring the policy implementation till the lowest level. In Haryana’s case, there appears to be a slip-up in monitoring the policy implementation till the lowest level and obtaining correct user-feedback. As far as the policies are concerned, there are no flaws, but a regular follow-up appears missing,” a senior government functionary told The Indian Express.

Haryana’s Industries Minister Dushyant Chautala and Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) A K Singh were not available for comment.

However, a senior officer of the state government mentioned that “the policy implementation deadline was June 15, 2019, and feedback user data submission had to be done by June 30, 2019, while the evidence submission was to be done by August 14, 2019. Thus, the work done from August 14, 2019 till today shall reflect in the next year’s rankings”.

The Opposition, however, slammed the ruling BJP-JJP government of Haryana for slipping in the EODB rankings.

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, “With Haryana falling 13 places to number 16 from the third position, the government stands exposed and it has become clear to the people why Haryana has reached the number one position in unemployment. BJP’s six-year directionless rule has created a situation where far from new industries setting up base in Haryana, even existing industries are leaving the state. While the government is claiming that the state has attracted investment of lakhs of crores, the truth is that the industries working in the state are also moving to another state due to directionless governance and increasing crime in the state.”

Hooda added, “The state government had organised Happening Haryana in 2015 and claimed to have signed MoUs of Rs 5.87 lakh crore. In a reply given on an RTI application filed in 2019, the government had admitted that only four per cent of that much-hyped investment actually came through and there had not been a significant increase over this period. During the Congress tenure, Haryana was at the number one position in per-capita investment and IMTs were opened across Haryana for industrial development of every part of the state. Today, the situation has become such that the industries are either forced to lay off workers or are thinking of moving to other states due to deteriorating conditions. Due to bad condition of the private sector and layoffs in the government sector, Haryana has reached number one in unemployment and the youth of the state are forced to sit at home. Due to this, the crime graph of the state has increased and there has also been an unprecedented increase in the use of intoxication.”

“State government should consider this worrying situation and a strategy should be formulated to improve the business sentiment and the fiscal condition of the state,” Hooda said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.