Haryana slashes domestic power tariff

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Express photo by Sahil Walia) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

IN A major relief to electricity consumers of Haryana, the state government Tuesday slashed domestic power tariff on monthly consumption of up to 200 units from Rs 4.50 per unit to Rs 2.50 per unit. This amounts to a reduction of nearly 46.6 per cent. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made the announcement on the floor of the House during the third day proceedings of the Vidhan Sabha session.

However, the announcement was overshadowed by a heated exchange between Leader of Opposition Abhay Chautala and Congress legislator Karan Dalal.

By making the announcement of power tariff reduction, BJP has taken a lead in wooing the electorate. Power-tariff reduction is one of the key promises being made by both Congress and INLD, in their respective public rallies these days.

Khattar’s announcement on power tariff reduction was welcomed by the members of both treasury and opposition benches.

Announcing further relaxation for the people belonging to poor families of the state, Khattar announced that “in case a family limits its monthly electricity consumption up to 50 units, the electricity rate would then be applicable at the rate of Rs 2 per unit”.

Elaborating on the relief that the consumers will get due to this power tariff reduction, Khattar announced that “for consumers who use up to 200 units of electricity per month, there will be a saving of approximately Rs 437 per month”.

He added that “the historic decision shall benefit 41.53 lakh domestic consumers across Haryana”.

Addressing the issue of power connectivity of the dhanis (hamlets), Khattar announced that “all those dhanis in the state that are located within one kilometer of Lal Dora of the villages shall also be provided free of cost electricity connections”. Previously, the cost of providing electricity connection used to be shared between the government and consumers.

“The government is considering another scheme whereby a cluster of 11 houses within one kilometer radius of the Lal Dora of the villages shall be considered a dhani and provided free of cost electricity connections. The aim of the state government is to ensure that each household in the state has electricity connection”, Khattar announced.

“Any left out, isolated household will also be provided electricity through renewable energy so that each household in state has the facility of electricity,” said Khattar during the Zero Hour.

Khattar also raised the issue of stubble burning in the House and announced that to address the problem of air pollution, state government has signed a MoU with Indian Oil Corporation. “As per the MoU, a 100-kilolitre per day capacity Ethanol plant shall be set up at village Bohli in Panipat district. The agriculture residue of 50-km area shall be collected for producing Ethanol, which will subsequently be utilised by mixing it in petroleum through by IOC. In return, the farmer would get mutually agreed prices for their agriculture residue,” Khattar apprised the House.

