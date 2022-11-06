scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

Haryana: Skeleton found in Charkhi Dadri may be of missing Bhiwani cop

A skeleton found in Charkhi Dadri is believed to be that of a policeman missing since August, police said.

On the basis of the torn clothes and mobile found near the human remains, the deceased was identified as Jasbir, who was posted at Tosham police station in Bhiwani district, they said.

Jasbir had left the Tosham police station on August 26 with a gun and since then he was missing, and a complaint was also registered in this regard.

During investigation, his last location was found in Charkhi Dadri district, but no further information could be found about him, police said.

On Friday evening, Bhiwani Police found the skeletal remains near the road behind Charkhi Dadri Civil Hospital.

The skeleton has been kept in the civil hospital.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dadri Headquarters) Virender Singh said that belongings found on the spot suggested that the human remains were of Jasbir and further investigations are on.

First published on: 06-11-2022 at 10:31:12 am
