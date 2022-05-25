Haryana: Six ULB officials suspended in four-year-old embezzlement cases, FIRs to be lodged on CM’s directions

Six officials of the Haryana Urban Local Bodies Department were put under suspension in embezzlement cases registered in 2017 and 2018. It has been learnt that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed the authorities to lodge FIRs against the officials concerned.

“Four years ago, two embezzlement complaints against these delinquent officers were received at the CM’s window. An investigation was ordered and all of them have now been found guilty of the allegations raised against them. As per the departmental findings, strict action was recommended against the errant officials to set up a stern example. The chief minister, after reviewing the findings, has directed not only to suspend these officers but also to lodge an FIR against them,” a state government spokesperson said.

“As per official records, in the year 2017, the CM Window received complaints alleging that the original estimate of Rs 50,000 in respect of earthwork was inflated to Rs 5 lakh… from Paladi Road to Mother Pride School. The estimate had been revised without any approval of the competent authority. Hence payment was released in total disregard of rules/provisions as the work was executed in an unapproved area,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson further said, “Later the complaint was marked to Deputy Commissioner, Nuh and as per the findings in the inquiry report of DC, appropriate action was recommended against the then JE, Jasmeer, (on deputation from Panchayati Raj Institutions); Javed Hussain, ME (now also posted at MC Nuh); Rajesh Dalal, JE (now posted as JE in Municipal Committee, Sampla) and Lakhmi Chand Raghav, ME (now posted as AE in Municipal Corporation, Karnal)”

Giving details of the other complaint, the spokesperson said: “In the year, 2018, a similar complaint was lodged regarding discrepancies in inviting tender under CM Announcement Code No. 18152 dated December 18, 2016, regarding the installation of street lights on the main road at Bawani Khera City at an estimated cost of Rs 99.73 lakh. Proper and due process of tendering was not followed and a physical copy of documents pertaining to the technical bid was sought on April 6, 2018, before the opening of the online technical bid on April 9, 2018. The matter was then inquired by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhiwani who has reported that the tender process was ab-initio void and hence appropriate action was recommended against Pankaj Dhanda, the then ME (now posted as AE in Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar) and Parveen Kumar, the then JE, Municipal Committee, Bawani Khera (now posted as JE in Municipal Corporation, Hisar) for the lapses mentioned in the inquiry report.”