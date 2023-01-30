Haryana sets up six fast-track courts for expeditious disposal of cases under NDPS Act

In an apparent first-of-its-kind move in the region, Haryana has come up with fast-track courts for expeditious disposal of cases registered under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

At least six such fast-track courts have been notified in the state –one each in Ambala, Hisar, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, and Panipat – “for the purposes of speedy trial of offences under the said Act.” In its ongoing crackdown against drug traffickers, this is the state government’s second significant move after attaching the properties and demolishing properties amassed by drug traffickers/smugglers from the proceeds of crime.

“In continuation of the Haryana Government, Administration of Justice Department, notification dated June 14, 2012 and in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (1) of section 36 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (Central Act 61 of 1985), the Governor of Haryana hereby establishes six exclusive Fast Track Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Special Courts at districts Ambala, Hisar, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Panipat for the purposes of speedy trial of offences under the said Act,” reads the notification issued by the Administration of Justice Department of Haryana Government.

The notification issued by TVSN Prasad, additional chief secretary (Administration of Justice Department), adds: “Further, in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (2) of section 36 of the aforesaid Act and with the concurrence of Hon’ble Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Governor of Haryana, hereby appoints the Additional Session Judges at districts Ambala, Hisar, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Panipat as the Judges of the said Courts.”

Last year, the Haryana Police seized approximately 24 tonnes of narcotic substances worth crores of rupees. Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, PK Agrawal had said the state police force had also attached properties worth Rs 31.45 crore of those involved in drug trafficking under the NDPS Act. Besides, the process to attach properties worth Rs 12.23 crore of those facing charges of smuggling drugs in the state was ongoing.

Agrawal said, “The police filed a total of 3636 criminal cases under the NDPS Act in 2022, as against the 2583 cases registered in 2021. Effective action is being taken against drug traffickers to completely eradicate the drug menace from the state and save the future generation. People involved in the drug trade will be dealt with strictly and no one will be spared.”

He added that over 271 kg of opium, more than 196 kg charas/sulpha, over 10,173 kg poppy husk, 6 kg 701-gram smack, and over 13,311 kg ganja, among others, were also seized from drug trafficker

“To prevent drug trafficking, the police have been working relentlessly to curb the drug menace. It is because of our team’s efforts as well as increased inter-state cooperation for the exchange of information that the number of cases registered has increased this year compared to last year. We have adopted a multi-pronged approach that resulted in the seizure of such large amounts of narcotic substances,” DGP Agrawal had said.

“Our field units including the Special Task Force (STF) and Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) have dismantled the potential supply of almost all types of narcotics in the state. The crackdown was made in line with the government’s commitment to make Haryana a drug-free state,” DGP Agrawal added.

In 2022, the maximum number of 587 cases under the NDPS Act was registered in Sirsa, followed by 349 in Faridabad, 273 in Karnal, 240 in Fatehabad, and 220 in Kurukshetra.

The DGP had also urged people to supplement the police efforts in tightening the noose on those involved in drug peddling by sharing information about the sale, consumption, and use of drugs on 7087089947, toll-free number 1800-180-1314, and the landline number 01733-253023.

The issue of drug menace had been raised multiple times on the floor of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. Several MLAs have questioned the state government’s efforts to curtail the drug menace across Haryana.

In the winter session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha held from December 26 to December 28, Home Minister Anil Vij disclosed that “a total of 178 illegal properties built by criminals including 72 by those involved in narcotics-trafficking with the proceeds of crime have been demolished in Haryana in 2022.” The minister added that “the state government was tightening the noose around criminals and drug smugglers, who have built illegal properties with the proceeds of crime”.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in December, “State government has taken strict steps to root out drug addiction in the state. Necessary legal action has been taken against those involved in drug trafficking and illegal properties of all such people have also been identified and demolished. We have and will continue to take the strictest action against such smugglers. If during the investigation it is found that the immovable assets of these criminals have been constructed with wealth being amassed by them through proceeds of crime then all such houses/properties will be demolished. Also, the strictest action will be taken against all those who are found working in tandem with these accused. Such an atmosphere has to be created in society that even the family members of these wrongdoers should disown them, only then this social evil can be uprooted from the society.”

“At least 11 districts including Sirsa, Hisar, Fatehabad, Rohtak, Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Sonipat, Panchkula, and Nuh have become drug dens,” INLD Ellenabad MLA Abhay Chautala had mentioned in his letter to Khattar in 2019.

“NCRB’s data reveal that from 2014 till 2021, at least 329 persons have died due to drugs in Haryana. In the year 2021, at least 33 people have lost their lives only in Sirsa. All these deceased were 18-30 years old,” Abhay Chautala said in Haryana Vidhan Sabha in 2021.