Haryana: Six of family, including 2 kids, found dead in Ambala; suicide suspected

Six members of a family, including two children, were found dead Friday morning in their house in Balana village in Haryana’s Ambala in an alleged case of suicide, the police said.

A suicide note was found from the house and it is being examined, Ambala Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh said. A case will be registered after recording the statements of the relatives of the family, he added.

The police identified the deceased as Sangat Ram (65), wife Mahindra Kaur, son Sukhwinder Singh (34), his wife Reena, and their two daughters Ashu (5) and Jassi (7).

Prima facie, sources said, it appeared that one of the family members had killed others and later died by suicide. Five family members were found lying on the floor, the police said.

“Six members, including two children, of the same family found dead. A crime team has been called to the scene. A suicide note has been recovered. Further investigation is underway,” said Joginder Sharma, deputy superintendent of police, Ambala.