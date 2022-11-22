Haryana forms SIT to probe driver’s claims; liquor contractor says: ‘trying to extort `50 lakh’

On a day the Haryana Police formed a special investigation team (SIT), headed by a DSP-level officer, to prove the claim of a driver that liquor contractors are running a multi-crore business in his name in Panipat, a liquor contractor, Narender Narwal, alleged that the so-called driver, Kulbir Malik, was trying to blackmail them to extort Rs 50 lakh.

“He was my PSO, not a driver. We joined hands with Kulbir Malik as we have an association with his family for three generations. They earlier worked as our farm labourers,” Narwal told The Indian Express. “Our firm doesn’t owe any money to the excise and taxation department. The allegations of a fake signature of Kulbir Malik were proved false in a probe earlier.”

Malik, who is from Scheduled Caste, had alleged that the liquor firm registered in his name has an outstanding amount of Rs 3.72 crore as “the liquor contractors did not deposit instalments of fee to the excise and taxation department on time”. “The officials are asking for this outstanding money from me as I have been made proprietor of the firm. But I don’t have anything to give. I am a labourer. I drive a vehicle of a blanket factory,” Malik, a resident of Joshi village of Panipat district, had recently told the media.

Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan told The Indian Express Tuesday that the driver’s allegations will be verified. Another police officer said they will approach the excise and taxation department to probe the allegations.

Malik said he was earlier a driver of the accused liquor contractor at a monthly salary of Rs 15,000, adding that the contractor took liquor vends of L-1, L-2 and L-13 in his name to run a business of Rs 110 crore. Malik appeared before Vij in Ambala on Saturday to lodge a formal complaint. The driver claimed that “he has to face arrest if the contractor’s fake liquor is caught by the police”. Vij directed the Panipat SP to lodge an FIR on his complaint and provide him protection.

According to Malik, he has been a driver of the accused liquor contractor since 2017. “The liquor contractors registered a firm in my name without informing me. Everything is in my name on documents. Someone else used to sign on my behalf,” Malik said.

In 2020, 40 people had died and few others had fallen ill at Panipat and Sonipat after consuming adulterated liquor. Most of these deaths initially termed “unusual” were later believed to have happened due to consumption of liquor. Apart from others, Malik was also arrested in connection with the liquor deaths.

“When I was picked by the police from my home and put behind bars in April 2021, I came to know that the liquor business was in my name. The police showed me a partnership deed stating that I was a partner in the liquor firm. When I came out from the jail (in June 2021) on bail, I came to know that they (liquor contractors) had not deposited instalments of fee to the excise department on time and Rs 3.72 crore was outstanding against the liquor firm. Now the officials are asking me for this outstanding amount,” Malik said.

On the modus operandi of the liquor contractors, Malik said: “The liquor firms are formed in the name of near and dear ones. They are assured that nothing will happen to them. Illegal works are done in their name but later poor persons have to face consequences.”

The police have lodged an FIR against liquor contractors — Narender Narwal, Anil Paruthi and his son Manu Paruthi.

Sources said these people took contract of liquor vends for Rs 46 crore in the name of Malik in reserved category of SC for nearly one dozen villages for the financial year of 2020-21. The five liquor vends of Panipat town are included in this contract which continued till June this year. “As per the previous policy of reservation, people from the castes concerned only were eligible to get the contract of reserved liquor vends. That’s why this contact was taken in the name of Kulbir Malik. As per policy, people from other castes were allowed to join him as partners. In this case, there were four-five partners. Initially, 20 per cent of the total contract amount is required to be deposited to the authorities,” said an associate of the contractors.

Insisting that Malik’s allegations need to be verified, a senior police officer said: “Why did Kulbir Malik remain silent for more than one year after his release from the jail in June 2021?” The police officer also alleged the spurious liquor in 2020 was sold from a liquor vend which is in the name of Kulbir Malik.

According to the FIR, Malik worked for a firm, Shiv Hari Associates, as a driver of liquor contractor Narender Narwal. The liquor contractors — Narwal, Anil Paruthi and his son Manu Paruthi — and Kulbir are from the same village (Joshi) of Panipat district. Malik alleged that they had registered a fake firm in his name for illegal sale of liquor. The driver claimed that he had received a threatening call in April this year and Narender Narwal did not help him in getting lodged a complaint in this matter. After that, Malik had left the driver’s job.