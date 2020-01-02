‘Applicant seems to be Nepali’: Haryana sisters denied passport

A woman from Haryana’s Ambala claimed that she and her sister were denied passport and asked to prove their nationality. (ANI) A woman from Haryana’s Ambala claimed that she and her sister were denied passport and asked to prove their nationality. (ANI)

A woman from Haryana’s Ambala claimed that she and her sister were denied passport and asked to prove their nationality by Chandigarh authorities as they looked like natives of Nepal. The passport office wrote “applicant seems to be Nepali” on their documents while rejecting their application.

“When we went to the passport office at Chandigarh, they saw our faces and wrote that we are Nepali,” one of the sisters was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “They asked us to prove our nationality,” she further said.

The woman said following the ordeal, they approached Haryana minister Anil Vij. “We took up the matter with (Haryana) minister Anil Vij, only after which the process of making our passport started,” ANI quoted the woman as saying.

Taking cognisance of the issue, Ambala Deputy Commissioner Ashok Sharma said, “One person went with his daughters to the passport office in Chandigarh. There they had denied them the passport and wrote ‘applicant seems to be Nepali’ on their documents”.

The Deputy Commissioner said the sisters would receive their passports very soon and an inquiry into the matter would be conducted and appropriate action would be taken.

“I have taken cognizance of this as soon as it came to my notice and after my intervention, both the sisters were called by the Passport Office and now their passport will reach them very soon,” Sharma said.

