Haryana: Single-phase panchayat elections in September

Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh Saturday said the Panchayat elections will be held in a single phase in September, nearly one and a half years after the term of the last Panchayati Raj Institution bodies came to an end.

“The election of Panches will be done by ballot paper while that of Zilla Parishad members, Panchayat Samiti members and Sarpanches will be done through electronic voting machines (EVMs),” Singh said at a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners and other senior officials in Rewari.

Singh said the Commission is determined to conduct fair and transparent elections. Tight security arrangements should be ensured at sensitive and very sensitive booths, he said while directing to make arrangements in time for the election material, which is to be purchased at the local level.

The term of the village panchayats in Haryana had ended in February 2021, but fresh polls were delayed as multiple petitions were filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging some changes in the election process brought in by state government through the Haryana Panchayat Raj (Second Amendment) Act, 2020.

the High Court had paved the way for the panchayat polls subject to the outcome of bunch of writ petitions before it.

Among others, the petitions challenged amendments pertaining to reservation for backward castes and women in the panchayats. One petition had termed the amendments “arbitrary, unreasonable, and illegal”. It contended that as per the Haryana Panchyati Raj Act, 1994, if half of the population in the village is from scheduled castes, then 50 per cent seats in the panchayat area are required to be filled by the SCs and are specifically reserved for them. The petitioner challenged the amendment that took away the representation given to the SCs under the 1994 Act.

Another petition by two women sought quashing of Sections 9, 59 and 120 of the Haryana Panchayati Raj (Second Amendment) Act, 2020, which provides for 50 per cent reservation for women in elections to the Panchayati Raj institutions.

Soon after the HC vacated the stay on the panchayat polls, all major parties had become active wooing the rural electorate. It is not yet clear whether the ruling alliance partners BJP and the JJP will fight the panchayat polls together. Opposition Congress, smarting over its loss in the Rajya Sabha polls, will seek to regain the lost ground even as the Aam Aadmi Party, buoyed by its success in Punjab Assembly elections earlier this year, would try to get a foothold in state’s hinterland. On its part, the now depleted INLD has also been covering the length and breadth of the state with an aim to revive its fortunes.

The panchayat polls will be a major local political contest before the Assembly polls scheduled for October 2024, soon after the next Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Dhanpat Singh appealed to the voters that for a healthy and strong democracy, all should ensure their participation in the Panchayat elections so that maximum development work can be done in their villages.