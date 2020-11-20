CM Khattar woos Singaporean firms, assures them full support to come and invest in Haryana

CM Manohar Lal Khattar during the ‘Haryana-Singapore Roundtable Virtual Conference’. (Twitter/mlkhattar)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday offered all support and cooperation to leading enterprises of Singapore to further expand their base in Haryana. “Considering investors’ requirement, connecting global value chain and to handhold the investor through proactive facilitation to navigate business plans, Haryana government has established a new foreign cooperation department, which would provide all necessary assistance to Singaporean companies for their business in the state,” he said.

The CM was speaking at the Haryana-Singapore Roundtable Virtual Conference organised by the state government, ‘Invest India’ and ‘Enterprise Singapore’. Singapore High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, also attended the virtual conference.

“On the occasion, CEOs and top representatives of various leading companies of Singapore including Durapower, YCH Group, Agrocorp International, Transworld Terminals, Skill SG Ventures, Legend Logistics, Surbana Jurong etc. showed keen interest in expanding their units in the fields of logistics, warehousing, cold chain, transport hub, distribution facilities and manufacturing of electrical gadgets,” a government spokesperson said.

“Every single day, Haryana is growing and achieving new milestones due to state government’s clear vision, political will, good governance, empathy, empowerment and partnerships as the key words to drive future success. Out of various models of business like B2B; G2G, B2G etc, we believe in the H2H model of working that is ‘Heart to Heart’ approach of collaboration. India and Singapore have a long-lasting relationship. The relationship between Haryana and Singapore has elevated in recent years with Singapore’s involvement in smart cities, solid waste treatment, waste water treatment plants and health care units in Haryana. Similar to Enterprise Singapore, the Bureau of Industrial Policy and Promotion (BIPP) under the Department of Industries and Commerce, Haryana is committed to work with companies to build capabilities, innovate and internationalize,” Khattar said.

He added, “Haryana is one of the most progressive states of India. The state is not only the breadbasket of India, it is also considered as an industrial powerhouse with more than 250 fortune 500 companies based in Haryana. The state has been continuously working towards providing a conducive business environment for new and existing enterprises to flourish. The inherent spirit of the state government is to ensure investor happiness and facilitate progress and growth for all industries in the state.”

“We treat the mandate of protecting our investors interests with utmost gravity. In order to ensure that the enterprises setting up in Haryana are satisfied in terms of ease of investment process, the state government has developed an exhaustive grievance redressal mechanism, wherein all investor grievances are tacked and resolved in a time-bound manner. A new grievance redressal portal would soon be launched where investors can register their queries and concerns through a single platform. State government is focusing dedicatedly on the creation of world class infrastructure. The state is also working on big ticket projects such as Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub in Narnaul, Global City in Gurugram and an integrated Aviation Hub in Hisar. Further, we are in the process of developing 3 Smart Cities at Faridabad, Gurgaon and Karnal.”

“To support enterprises, the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Policy 2020 is underway. Our focus is not just on enhancing ease of doing business, but also on reducing the cost of doing business. Haryana has adopted a sector-focused approach to development and with a view to provide incentives to investors, last year; Haryana also introduced five sector-specific policies for agribusiness and food processing, textile, warehousing-logistic retail, pharmaceutical and MSMEs. Haryana has also emerged as a base for the knowledge industry destination for knowledge based and manufacturing sectors,” Khattar said while welcoming Singaporean companies assuring them of all facilities and support.

“Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong was all praise of the Chief Minister saying that under the able leadership of Manohar Lal, Haryana has become the most favourite destination for the investors to establish their units. He said Singapore is looking forward towards new areas of collaboration with Haryana particularly in the fields of 5G and 6G technology, agro-tech industries, next generation textile etc. He said that for the last three years, Singapore has been the largest investor in Haryana. Besides this, Singapore is also the biggest investor in India today with investment of $85 billion,” a state government spokesperson added.

Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, A K Singh gave a brief presentation on industrial policy initiatives taken by government and Anurag Agarwal, Managing Director, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC gave a walkthrough on services offered by HSIIDC like single window clearances, site identification etc.

