Haryana signs MoUs with 3 e-commerce firms, to conduct training, workshops for entrepreneurs

Haryana’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department, on Thursday, signed MoUs with three e-commerce companies – eBay, Power2SME and Tradeindia.com.

“Now, products manufactured by MSME of Haryana will get to the global market, artisans producing traditional handloom products of the state will also get a reasonable price for their craft,” said Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

“After the MoU, these e-commerce companies will conduct training and workshops in all districts of Haryana to educate entrepreneurs about the benefits of e-commerce, listing their products online,” a government spokesperson said.

“The signing of MoUs…a step towards ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ will give a boost to the MSMEs of the state as well as to the talented artisans. The products being manufactured by MSMEs of the state will now be purchased in any corner of the world; this will also increase the export of our country. State government’s primary focus is to promote entrepreneurship, to enhance inclusive and balanced regional development in the state. The reach of traditional artisans living in the remote parts of the state will no longer be limited, this will boost their sales in the international market and their income as well. These MoUs will also create unprecedented opportunities for new entrepreneurs,” Dushyant said.

Principal Secretary, Haryana Industries and Commerce Department, Vijayendra Kumar said, “Nowadays, MSMEs are becoming the backbone of the economy. State government is committed to strengthening the existing ecosystem of more than 2 lakh MSMEs in the state. In the current competitive era, it is important for MSMEs to adopt new and strategic approaches; e-commerce has the potential to take MSMEs to new markets.”

Director General, Haryana Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department, Vikas Gupta said, “Directorate of MSME is providing all possible help to its entrepreneurs so that they can generate good income from their enterprises and more youth can get employment.”