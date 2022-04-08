Haryana signs collaboration deal with Ethiopia to strengthen trade, investment ties

A two-day meeting of the Haryana-Ethiopia Investment Commission (EIC) was organised by the Foreign Cooperation Department at Gurguram and Chandigarh on Wednesday and Thursday. During this meeting, the Framework of Collaboration (FFC) was signed between Haryana and the Ethiopia Investment Commission (EIC).

The key objective of this meeting was to bolster trade and investment ties between Haryana and the Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

Sharing information, an official spokesperson of the Foreign Cooperation Department said, “A pioneering initiative was taken by the Department in October 2021 to convene a Haryana-Africa Conclave, Series-1, in consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs. The Conclave saw an enthusiastic participation of twelve nations from the African Continent, including Ethiopia.”

“This year’s ‘Haryana-Ethiopia Investment Commission (EIC)’ meeting by the Department of Foreign Cooperation is yet another special and timely engagement between the two regions. On the first day of the Meet, on April 6, 2022, the seven-member Ethiopian delegation led by Daniel Teressa, Deputy Commissioner of EIC had a rich interaction with the business representatives of Haryana in the Textile and Garments sector,” a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added, “Subsequently, the delegation in Chandigarh was joined by Dr Tizita Mulugeta, Ambassador of Ethiopia to India on April 7. Dr Mulugeta commended the Government of Haryana for making relentless strides for forging strong trade, investment, cultural and people-to-people ties between Haryana and Ethiopia. There was participation of several dignitaries of Government of Haryana, businesses, and exporters from the pharmaceutical, agro-processing, and textile sectors of Haryana. Dr Mulugeta along with the EIC delegation welcomed the businesses from Haryana to invest in Ethiopia. During the meeting, the representatives from the Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Haryana also made a brief presentation on investment opportunities in Haryana and potential collaboration between Haryana & Ethiopia.”

The FFC was signed by Haryana’s Principal Secretary Yogender Choudhary and Ethiopian Ambassador Dr Tizita Mulugeta in presence of Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, D S Dhesi, Advisor to Chief Minister for Foreign Cooperation Department, Pawan Choudhary and Director General and Secretary Foreign Cooperation Department Anant Pandey.