Haryana shuts universities, colleges; no bar on recruitment, entrance exams

In fresh curbs in wake of rising cases of Covid-19 infection, Haryana on Sunday shut down all universities and colleges till January 12, but allowed students to remain in hostels.

“All Universities and Colleges (whether state government or private) shall remain closed till January 12 for students. However, the staff shall attend colleges and universities as usual and online classes will be taken by faculty from institutions as per the time table. Principals will ensure that the classes are held online, regularly,” read instructions issued by Principal Secretary (Higher Education).

“Recruitment exams and entrance exams will continue to be held in universities. Students are allowed to remain in hostels subject to strict observance of Covid appropriate norms and social distancing,” it the further said.

The fresh orders came on a day when state added 577 new Covid -19 cases, with 358 of them from Gurugram and 83 in Faridabad, taking the infection tally to 7,74,917.

No fresh case of Omicron variant or any Covid-related death was reported on Sunday. Haryana has so far reported 63 cases of the Omicron variant, with 23 of them being active cases while the rest have been discharged.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, meanwhile, directed the Deputy Commissioners to review oxygen plants, hospital facilities and other necessary equipment and facilities to deal with the fresh surge in infections.

Presiding over a review meeting, Khattar also directed DCs to keep the local level committees and inter-department committees on alert. Directions were also issued to monitor entry of people at bus stands, mini-secretariats, malls, gyms, and other public places. Only people carrying valid vaccination certificates will allowed entry at all such crowded places.

“The CM said that complete vigil should be kept on the travellers coming from abroad till it is ensured that they do not have any kind of covid related symptoms. The test report of the new variant takes time and till then they should be advised to stay in home isolation. The CM also apprised that the facility of testing the new variant has been started at Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak,” a government spokesperson said, adding CM has said that there is a provision to impose a fine of Rs 500 at an individual level and Rs 5,000 at the institution level if they are found violating the Covid guidelines.

Health and frontline workers and people above the age of 60 years will be administered precautionary doses from January 10. Also, vaccination for 15.40 lakh children in the age group of 15 to 18 years will start from January 3.

Khattar said that cases of Covid are increasing in Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula, Sonipat, and Ambala. They have been kept in Group A as the risk of spread is high in such districts. He also asked the DCs to review the Covid cases on daily basis and analyze the pattern if any.

About 3 lakh vaccination doses are being administered every day and so far about 3.45 crore (2 crore-first dose, 1.44 crore second dose) people have been vaccinated.

Health Minister Anil Vij, in a virtual meeting of all states chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, said, “98 per cent people in Haryana have been administered the first dose and 70 per cent the second dose. From January 1, a ban has been imposed on public places, offices, banquet halls, restaurants and other places for those who have not got both doses of the vaccine. This has had a favorable effect and people are queuing up at the vaccination centres. Taking lessons from the second wave, it was decided that it would be mandatory to set up PSA plants in government and private hospitals with more than 50 beds. So far, PSA plants have been commissioned in 84 government hospitals and 54 private hospitals. Efforts are being made to set up plants in the remaining hospitals”

Vij said Haryana has all medicines available to fight the Covid pandemic.

“There are adequate number of ventilators. Barring one, RTPCR labs have been set up in all districts. A genome sequencing lab too has been made functional,” Vij said.

On Vij’s demand, Union health minister said sufficient quantity of vaccine doses for children will reach Haryana by Monday morning.

Currently, more than 8 lakh Covaxin and more than 31 lakh Covishield vaccine doses are available in Haryana.