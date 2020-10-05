Haryana: Several current, former faculty & staff of CDLU Sirsa booked for corruption

Chaudhary Devi Lal University. (Source: CDLU official website)

Various former and current faculty members, officials of Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, have been booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, as well as cheating, embezzlement, forgery etc., on the basis of a complaint filed by Dr Shambhav Garg, a resident of Jagadhari, Yamunanagar.

The accused include Himani Sharma, assistant professor (on lien), currently posted as associate professor in the Haryana School of Business, Guru Jambeshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, Dr K C Bhardwaj, former vice-chancellor, Dr Vazir Singh Nehra, former registrar, N C Jain, former deputy registrar, Hawa Singh, former assistant registrar, Baljit Kumar Sharma, law officer, Bajrang Lal, K K Asija and Madan Singh, assistants and other unknown officers/officials.

The complainant, Dr Garg, alleged that the accused conspired with each other and committed offenses of criminal breach of trust, forgery and cheating.

“In 2006, CDLU, Sirsa, had advertised three posts of lecturers on a regular basis for the subject of ‘Business Administration’. An interview was conducted on August 5, 2007, and three candidates were selected and placed in the merit list for appointment on the post of lecturer and number of posts for appointment were not increased during the recruitment and selection process. Himani Sharma was not selected but was kept in the waiting list with two other candidates. However, she was subsequently appointed by using the waiting list that had already expired,” said the complaint.

The FIR says: “Himani Sharma was allegedly appointed illegally on the post of lecturer on regular basis and salary was paid to her for years from the state exchequer. She was adjusted on the post allegedly in an illegal manner after submitting false, forged and incorrect documents and records.”

