Haryana sets up anti-narcotics cells in all districts

In a bid to curb the drug menace, Haryana Police has constituted Anti-Narcotics Cells (ANCs) in all districts across the state. The ANCs shall be required to submit a monthly status report on their activities, achievements and cases cracked, to DGP Manoj Yadava.

“These cells will have three-tier set up at the state, range, and district level to tackle drug menace in a holistic manner through enforcement, education, engagement and liaison with different agencies, both civil and police, at different levels,” Yadava said.

The state-level ANC shall be headed by Inspector General of Special Task Force and would be assisted by one SP, two DSPs, four Inspectors and 15 NGOs and others. One unit of this cell shall be stationed at Panchkula.

The Range ANC shall function under the direct supervision of Range ADGs and IGs. They would be assisted by their respective range staff including assistant district attorney. Their role would be of supervision of the District ANC’s and plugging the loopholes. Similarly, the District ANC will be headed by a DSP-level officer and assisted by IG (Crime Branch) and seven to 15 NGOs and other ranks, depending on the drug situation in the district. District SP will directly review and supervise the work of District ANC. Commissionerates will have single District ANC and Commissioner of Police would also perform the tasks of Range ANC.

All ANC officers will undergo a week’s training module on control of narcotics, at Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban in Karnal.

Coordinating with Narcotics Control Bureau, neighbouring states, interstate drug secretariat, and opium producing states, and identifying the complete narcotics supply chain including routes of drugs reaching Haryana shall be one of the primary tasks of these ANCs. These centres shall also identify the possibility of narco-terrorism having links with Haryana-based drug cartels.

The ANCs shall also be responsible for creating database of kingpins of drug cartels, major financiers and criminals arrested in drug-related cases of more than Rs 50 lakh. ANC will regularly monitor such criminals’ activities and keep tab on the money trail of their overt and covert businesses.

Keeping a record of major pharmaceutical manufacturers whose medicines can be diverted for drug abuse, catching illegal drug-diversion, dissemination of intelligence about hotspots of drug supplies like cannabis from Himachal Pradesh, opium from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, conducting raids and arresting violators under NDPS Act shall be focus areas of these ANCs.

ANCs shall also identify high prevalence drug usage areas and highly vulnerable places such as Universities and Colleges. ANC teams shall be required to regularly patrol these areas to curb free flow and easy availability of drugs.