Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Haryana set to reach 1 crore Covid jabs

Till Sunday, over 98.77 lakh doses had been administered and on an average, 30,000-40,000 doses are being administered on a daily basis.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 13, 2021 5:15:15 am
The recovery rate in the state has crossed the 98 per cent mark, while the daily positivity rate has come down below 0.15 per cent.

Haryana is all set to reach the 1 crore-mark of administering Covid vaccine doses this week. Till Sunday, over 98.77 lakh doses had been administered and on an average, 30,000-40,000 doses are being administered on a daily basis.

Till July 11, over 15.63 lakh doses were given in Gurgaon, while Faridabad got over 9.74 lakh, Sonipat (over 5.55 lakh), Hisar (over 4.22 lakh), Ambala (over 6.85 lakh), Karnal (over 5.35 lakh), Panipat (over 3.41 lakh), Rohtak (over 3.54 lakh), Rewari (over 3.62 lakh), Panchkula (over 3.39 lakh), Kurukshetra (over 3.19 lakh) etc.

The recovery rate in the state has crossed the 98 per cent mark, while the daily positivity rate has come down below 0.15 per cent. As on July 11, there were 322 Covid patients under home isolation while the active case count had come down below 1,000 (939 active patients, till July 11 evening).

