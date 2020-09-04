Haryana sero-survey: Overall 8% in state exposed to Covid-19, Faridabad highest at 25%

Health workers collect blood samples during a serological survey in New Delhi on September 2, 2020. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

A sero-survey conducted in August to detect the prevalence of COVID-19 in Haryana has showed an overall 8 per cent of the samples tested had antibodies against the virus. The sero-positivity of SARSCoV-2 was highest in Faridabad (25.8%) followed by Nuh (20.3 %). A total of 18,905 samples were collected from the entire state for the survey aimed at identifying the penetration of COVID-19 at the community level and monitor the transmission trends.

While revealing the findings of the sero-survey, Health Minister Anil Vij Friday said:“The survey was conducted in all Haryana districts in collaboration with the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. A total of 850 people were picked from each district, including urban and rural areas. A nodal officer was designated in every district to monitor and supervise the survey.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Rajeev Arora, said the study findings will be useful to designing strategies of containment measures in Haryana. “A sero survey involves testing a group of individuals for presence of antibodies so as to understand the number of people affected by the disease, “Arora added.

Important findings of the sero-survey are as follows

18,905 samples were collected in whole of the State.

• Overall 8% Sero-Positivity of SARSCoV-2 observed in the State of Haryana.

• The SARSCoV-2 sero-positivity observed in Urban area is 9.6% and in Rural area is 6.9%.

High sero-positivity districts

Faridabad 25.8% (31.1% in Urban and 22.2% in Rural)

Nuh 20.3%

Sonipat 13.3% (18% in Urban and 10% in Rural)

Karnal 12.2% (17.6% in Urban and 8.8% in Rural)

Jind (11%),

Gurugram 10.8% (18.5% in Urban & 5.7% in Rural)

Kurukshetra (8.7%),

Charkhi Dadri (8.3%)

Yamunanagar 8.3% (5.9% in Urban and 9.9% in Rural)

Districts with lower sero-positivity that state average (8%)

Panipat 7.4% (7.8% in Urban and 7.2% in Rural)

Palwal (7.4%),

Panchkula 6.5% (3.7% in Urban and 8.5% in Rural),

Jhajjar (5.9%)

Ambala 5.2% (7.1% in Urban and 4.4% in Rural),

Rewari (4.9%)

Sirsa (3.6%)

Hisar 3.4% (2.3% in Urban and 4.4% in Rural)

Fatehabad (3.3%)

Bhiwani (3.2%)

Mahendragarh (2.8%)

Kaithal (1.7%)

Sero-survey is one of the strategies adopted by the state government in its efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus. Before this, Maharashtra, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh have conducted sero-surveys and states are in process of conducting it. In first round of Sero Survey, it was reported 23.4 per cent in Delhi and 57 per cent in slum and 16 percent in non-slum area in Mumbai. ICMR/NCDC teamed up with state health departments have been conducting these surveys to understand better the extent of the virus’s spread. State wise sero-surveys become relevant in the absence of a pan country survey.

Rationale behind the survey

Due to the high proportion of asymptomatic or mild infections, data restricted to the laboratory- confirmed cases do not capture the true extent of the spread or burden of the virus in a population. Serological detection of specific antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 can better estimate the true number of infections.

District wise Sero-Prevalence surveillance is a need of the hour

Aim -To establish the community-based State level Sero-surveillance to monitor the

exposure of the general population to SARS-Cov2 infection in Haryana.

Objective-To estimate the State level Sero-Prevalence of anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies in Haryana.

