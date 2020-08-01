Haryana: Separate transfer category for unmarried, widowed, divorced women employees

The Chief Minister made this announcement while presiding over the meeting held here Friday to review the Online Transfer Policy being prepared by various departments. (File) The Chief Minister made this announcement while presiding over the meeting held here Friday to review the Online Transfer Policy being prepared by various departments. (File)

Unmarried, widowed or divorced women employees in Haryana will no longer be required to participate in “general transfer drive” while opting for the station of their choice under the Online Transfer policy of the state.

“On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bhandan, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given a bonanza to women employees…the women employees after their marriage will be asked to choose an option and in case of a newly married or an employee from above mentioned categories will be given the first station of their choice for a period of three years,” a government spokesperson said, Friday.

The Chief Minister made this announcement while presiding over the meeting held here Friday to review the Online Transfer Policy being prepared by various departments.

“As per the decision taken by the Chief Minister, in case of a newly married or divorced women employee, she will be given the station of her first choice for a period of three years. After that if the employee participates in the ‘Transfer Drive’, then she will be allotted first, second or third station as per her choice. Similarly, in case of 100 per cent disabled or any employee above 80 per cent locomotor disability, she will be given the first station of her choice as per the transfer policy”, the spokesperson added.

Khattar also directed that “all Administrative Secretaries should make the Online Teachers’ Transfer Policy as the base, and they should get the online policy of more than 500 employees in their departments approved by the Chief Secretary’s office before August 31, 2020. After getting the consent of the employee, portal for giving the option will remain open for three days. The departments that have completed the process of asking employees about the stations of their choice can transfer the employees at any time in the month of August”.

“CM also clarified that in case of online transfers, where the transfers have been done by giving relaxation in the policy, are only for a temporary period of two or three months and they will have to participate in the drive as soon as the academic session ends. Every employee will have to fill the option every year and stations will be given according to the option given on the basis of seniority,” the government spokesperson added.

Similarly, in case the employee suffers from any sudden health aliments such as kidney problem or heart disease, the concerned Deputy Commissioner, SMO and a Committee chaired by -Your data has been truncated.

